Recovery of Nepali Labourers' Bodies From Uttarakhand River Triggers Panic

Chamoli: The recovery of half-naked bodies of two Nepali labourers after they were found floating in the river flowing near Sukhi village of Jyotirmath development block in Uttarakhand's Chamoli triggered panic among locals.

Jyotirmath Kotwal Rakesh Bhatt asked the people of Nepali origin about the incident. During his interaction with them, a person called Nok Bahadur said there were four people. All of them had consumed intoxicant pills. They started warming themselves up by the fire lit by them during the cold. Bahadur also said he fell asleep and could not tell how three of them went to the river.



The deceased have been identified as Subhash Pandey, 24, and Chitra Bahadur, 23. Both are residents of Babai Hathikhal of Surkhet in Nepal. Another person called Hari is missing. At the same time, the clothes of these people have also been found by the police on the river bank. It is feared that the third person has been swept away somewhere in the strong current of the river. Police said there were no injury marks on the bodies of the deceased. It is not known how they died.