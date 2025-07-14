Notice Issued To Changur Baba For Recovery Of Over Rs 8 Lakh For Demolition Of Building In UP's Balrampur

Balrampur: The district administration of Balrampur has issued a notice to Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba and his associates, accused of running a conversion gang and amassing immense wealth with foreign funds, for recover of Rs 8.85 lakh spent on demolishing a building at Madhyapur village near Uttaraula.

Changur Baba and his associates had constructed the building on illegally occupied land in Madhyapur village. The district administration had issued a notice and directed Changur Baba to vacate the building within a week. But as the order was not complied with, the administration was forced to demolish the building. The demolition was carried out in three days with the help of eight bulldozers.

As per the notice issued by the administration, if the money is not deposited, then the property will be attached. The UP ATS had arrested Changur Baba and one of his associated from Lucknow. Last week, Changur Baba's son Naveen Rohar too was arrested. Changur Baba and his

An official pasting the notice at Madhyapur village (ETV Bharat)

Let us tell you that last week the ATS team arrested 50 thousand bounty Changur Baba and one of his associates from Lucknow. STF investigation has revealed that Jamaluddin used to organize Urs every year at Chand Aaliya Darbar in Madhupur village of Balrampur. People from abroad also used to attend the event. It is alleged that the accused had converted complainants Naveen and Neetu's minor daughter in Dubai. STF will also inquire into the case. ED, which has started investigation into the case, had sought a copy of the FIR from the police.