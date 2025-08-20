ETV Bharat / state

Recovering From Leg Injury, Man Bitten To Death By Neighbour's Pitbull In Tamil Nadu

The victim was sitting outside his house when his neighbour brought out her pet, which bit him in the arm, leg, thigh and genitals.

A pitbull dog
A pitbull dog (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai: In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old man suffering from a serious leg injury was bitten to death by a pitbull dog in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai on Tuesday. The dog also bit its owner, who is undergoing treatment and is facing arrest after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Karunakaran, a cook by profession from Jafferkhanpet area of Chennai. According to local sources, Karunakaran, had suffered a serious injury in his right leg in a mishap six months ago and has been going to work occasionally.

It is learnt that on Tuesday afternoon, after returning home with his friend Jawahar, Karunakaran was sitting outside his house when Poongodi, a woman from his neighbourhood brought out her pitbull dog. The dog suddenly pounced on Karunakaran and bit him in the arm, leg, thigh and genitals leaving him grievously injured. The dog also bit Poongodi, when she tried to save Karunakaran.

Karunakaran was somehow rescued by the locals and shifted to the KK Nagar Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance, but succumbed to his injuries.

On receiving information about the incident, a team from Kumaran Nagar police station, visited the hospital and recovered the body, which has been sent to the KK Nagar ESI Hospital for an autopsy.

Police have also retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot to ascertain under what circumstances the dog attacked and bit the victim. Police are also investigating whether the pitbull dog that Poongodi was raising was vaccinated. The owner of the dog is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is facing arrest for her neighbour's death.

Police have also registered a case under relevant sections into the incident while further investigation is underway.

Read More:

  1. Implement SC Order On Stray Dogs In Karnataka Cities Too, Demand MLAs
  2. SC Orders Permanent Relocation Of Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR; Activists Call Move Impractical, Unviable

Chennai: In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old man suffering from a serious leg injury was bitten to death by a pitbull dog in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai on Tuesday. The dog also bit its owner, who is undergoing treatment and is facing arrest after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Karunakaran, a cook by profession from Jafferkhanpet area of Chennai. According to local sources, Karunakaran, had suffered a serious injury in his right leg in a mishap six months ago and has been going to work occasionally.

It is learnt that on Tuesday afternoon, after returning home with his friend Jawahar, Karunakaran was sitting outside his house when Poongodi, a woman from his neighbourhood brought out her pitbull dog. The dog suddenly pounced on Karunakaran and bit him in the arm, leg, thigh and genitals leaving him grievously injured. The dog also bit Poongodi, when she tried to save Karunakaran.

Karunakaran was somehow rescued by the locals and shifted to the KK Nagar Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance, but succumbed to his injuries.

On receiving information about the incident, a team from Kumaran Nagar police station, visited the hospital and recovered the body, which has been sent to the KK Nagar ESI Hospital for an autopsy.

Police have also retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot to ascertain under what circumstances the dog attacked and bit the victim. Police are also investigating whether the pitbull dog that Poongodi was raising was vaccinated. The owner of the dog is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is facing arrest for her neighbour's death.

Police have also registered a case under relevant sections into the incident while further investigation is underway.

Read More:

  1. Implement SC Order On Stray Dogs In Karnataka Cities Too, Demand MLAs
  2. SC Orders Permanent Relocation Of Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR; Activists Call Move Impractical, Unviable

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PITBULL DOGMAN BITTEN BY NEIGHBOUR PITBULLTAMIL NADUDOG BITE CASESTAMIL NADU NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.