Recovering From Leg Injury, Man Bitten To Death By Neighbour's Pitbull In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old man suffering from a serious leg injury was bitten to death by a pitbull dog in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai on Tuesday. The dog also bit its owner, who is undergoing treatment and is facing arrest after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Karunakaran, a cook by profession from Jafferkhanpet area of Chennai. According to local sources, Karunakaran, had suffered a serious injury in his right leg in a mishap six months ago and has been going to work occasionally.

It is learnt that on Tuesday afternoon, after returning home with his friend Jawahar, Karunakaran was sitting outside his house when Poongodi, a woman from his neighbourhood brought out her pitbull dog. The dog suddenly pounced on Karunakaran and bit him in the arm, leg, thigh and genitals leaving him grievously injured. The dog also bit Poongodi, when she tried to save Karunakaran.

Karunakaran was somehow rescued by the locals and shifted to the KK Nagar Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance, but succumbed to his injuries.