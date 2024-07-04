Record Heatwave Grips Kashmir; Srinagar Records Hottest July Day In Over Two Decades

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A severe heat wave is sweeping across Kashmir, pushing temperatures to unprecedented highs in several locations. Srinagar experienced its hottest July day in over two decades on Wednesday, with the mercury soaring to 35.6 degrees Celsius as per officials.
Kokernag, a renowned tourist spot, recorded its highest-ever July temperature at 33.3 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 33.0 degrees set on July 8, 1993. Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, reported its second hottest July day at 34.4 degrees Celsius, just shy of the all-time high of 34.5 degrees recorded on July 11, 1988.
Gulmarg, a popular ski resort, marked its hottest July day in 11 years, with temperatures reaching 25.7 degrees Celsius. This is still lower than the record of 29.4 degrees set on July 14, 1969.
In Srinagar, the temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius was the highest since July 9, 1999, when it reached 37.0 degrees Celsius. The city's all-time highest temperature for July, 38.3 degrees Celsius, was recorded on July 10, 1946. Wednesday’s heat made Srinagar hotter than several major Indian cities, including Delhi, Aligarh, Varanasi, Indore, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆:04 July— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) July 4, 2024
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩
● 4-6th July:Intermittent light to moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy showers/Rainfall at few places.
●7th July:Intermittent light to moderate Rain/thunder over many places twrds early morning. pic.twitter.com/uudnKxkrNm
In the past few years, Srinagar has seen increasing July temperatures: 33.1 degrees Celsius in 2023, 34.0 degrees Celsius in 2022, and 35.0 degrees Celsius in 2021. Other parts of Kashmir also faced the heat, with Pahalgam at 30.2 degrees Celsius and Kupwara at 34.5 degrees Celsius.