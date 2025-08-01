Record-Breaking Donations At Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple In Chittorgarh; Crores In Cash, Kilos of Gold Collected in Offerings

Chittorgarh: Sri Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Mewar has set a new record in religious donations, collecting over rs 28.32 crore in cash offerings along with significant quantities of gold and silver during its latest donation count.

According to the Sri Sanwaliya Temple Board, the donation counting process was conducted in six phases from July 23 to August 1 with complete transparency. The final figures show Rs 28, 32,45,555 collected in cash, in addition to 1 kg 443 grams of gold and 204 kg 500 grams of silver received from devotees.

The donation counting process was overseen by Temple Board Chairman Hazaridas Vaishnav along with board members, including Pawan Tiwari and Kishan Ahir. Key administrative officials like CEO of Temple Board and Additional District Collector Prabha Gautam, Administrative Officer Shivshankar Prasad, and Accountant Rajendra Singh were also present during the counting. Bank employees and security officers ensured transparency throughout all phases.

Phase wise breakdown of cash conations include Rs 7.15 crore in the first phase, Rs 3.35 crore in the second, Rs 7.63 crore in the third, Rs 3 crore in the fourth, Rs 88.65 lakh in the fifth, and Rs 20.85 lakh in the sixth phase.

Of the total, Rs 22.22 crore was collected from the temple treasury and Rs 6.09 crore from the gift room. Gold and silver donations from the treasury included 410 grams of gold and 80.5 kg of silver, while the gift room yielded 1 kg 33 grams of gold and 124 kg of silver.