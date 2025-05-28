Reconsider Proposed Restrictions In RBI Lending Against Gold Collateral Directions: Stalin To Sitharaman

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed grave concern regarding the draft directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India on lending against gold collateral, which seek to prohibit banks from accepting gold as security for agricultural loans up to Rs.2 lakhs.
Stalin, in a letter urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to advise the Reserve Bank of India to reconsider the proposed restrictions in the Reserve Bank of India (Lending against Gold collateral) Directions, 2025. "This proposal is likely to result in serious disruptions to the rural credit delivery system in Tamil Nadu and across many parts of South India, where gold-backed loans serve as a primary source of timely, short-term agricultural credit, especially for small and marginal farmers, tenant cultivators, and those engaged in allied sectors such as dairy, poultry, and fisheries," the Chief Minister wrote.
Stalin said small and marginal farmers often lack formal land titles or verifiable income documentation. For such households, pledging household gold has been a viable and dignified route to access institutional credit. The proposed prohibition would directly curtail this essential channel, effectively excluding a large segment of genuine and needy borrowers from the formal financial system, he said.
The Chief Minister said, with formal avenues constrained, rural borrowers may be compelled to turn to informal and unregulated moneylenders who typically charge exorbitant interest rates. This would expose them to exploitative practices, deepen indebtedness, and erode the progress made in formal financial inclusion.
He said, the new requirement for documented assessment of repayment capacity, particularly for small-ticket agricultural loans, is likely to be impractical in the rural context. It may create procedural hurdles, lead to misclassification of credit, attract audit objections, and increase compliance burdens on both banks and borrowers.
Stalin further said gold-backed loans provide a swift and flexible mechanism for meeting seasonal agricultural expenses. Any restriction on this channel could delay or reduce credit flow during critical periods such as sowing and harvesting, thereby affecting farm operations, productivity, and rural economic cycles.
He said, a significant share of PSL credit to the agriculture sector is currently extended through gold loans. Curtailing this mechanism would impair the ability of banks to meet their PSL targets and could lead to a slowdown in overall rural credit expansion.
The Chief Minister said it is imperative that gold continues to be accepted as collateral for agricultural and allied loans up to Rs 2 lakhs, in recognition of its practical utility and the prevailing rural credit realities. "I strongly suggest that a balanced regulatory approach, one that upholds credit discipline while preserving financial access for the vulnerable, would be more appropriate and equitable," he said.