ETV Bharat / state

Reconsider Proposed Restrictions In RBI Lending Against Gold Collateral Directions: Stalin To Sitharaman

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed grave concern regarding the draft directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India on lending against gold collateral, which seek to prohibit banks from accepting gold as security for agricultural loans up to Rs.2 lakhs.

Stalin, in a letter urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to advise the Reserve Bank of India to reconsider the proposed restrictions in the Reserve Bank of India (Lending against Gold collateral) Directions, 2025. "This proposal is likely to result in serious disruptions to the rural credit delivery system in Tamil Nadu and across many parts of South India, where gold-backed loans serve as a primary source of timely, short-term agricultural credit, especially for small and marginal farmers, tenant cultivators, and those engaged in allied sectors such as dairy, poultry, and fisheries," the Chief Minister wrote.

Stalin said small and marginal farmers often lack formal land titles or verifiable income documentation. For such households, pledging household gold has been a viable and dignified route to access institutional credit. The proposed prohibition would directly curtail this essential channel, effectively excluding a large segment of genuine and needy borrowers from the formal financial system, he said.

The Chief Minister said, with formal avenues constrained, rural borrowers may be compelled to turn to informal and unregulated moneylenders who typically charge exorbitant interest rates. This would expose them to exploitative practices, deepen indebtedness, and erode the progress made in formal financial inclusion.

He said, the new requirement for documented assessment of repayment capacity, particularly for small-ticket agricultural loans, is likely to be impractical in the rural context. It may create procedural hurdles, lead to misclassification of credit, attract audit objections, and increase compliance burdens on both banks and borrowers.