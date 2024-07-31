ETV Bharat / state

Recognition of 56 Non-Operational Madrasas Cancelled in MP's Sheopur

By PTI

The Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board has revoked the recognition of 56 madrasas in the Sheopur district after discovering they were non-operational. The decision, based on the report from the District Education Officer, affects 54 madrasas that were receiving state grants.
Representational image (ANI)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board has cancelled the recognition of 56 madrasas in the Sheopur district of the state after they were found non-operational, an official said on Wednesday. The move was taken based on a report submitted by the District Education Officer (DEO), he said.

"The MP government's Madrasa Board has cancelled the recognition of 56 out of 80 madrasas. Among these, 54 madrasas were getting grants from the state government," the official said. Meanwhile, state School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said that all the DEOs across the state have been directed to get the field staff to physically inspect the madrasas being operated in their respective jurisdiction.

Singh said he has asked the officials to ensure that students going to school get the benefit of the state government schemes and that the students be imparted quality education.

Action should be taken to cancel the recognition of those madrasas that are not being run as per the rules, he added.
Along with this, the physical verification of private educational institutions should also be done at a fast pace, he said.

A Madrasa Board official said the DEOs have been directed to send a proposal to cancel the recognition of those madrasas which are not being operated as per the state government rules. "The grant given by the School Education Department to the madrasas which are not being operated as per the rules will be stopped immediately," the official said.

