Recliner Chairs For Karnataka MLAs: Speaker Proposes Rental For Post-Lunch Naps

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has proposed renting 15 recliner chairs for MLAs, who wish to take a short nap after lunch during the ongoing joint and budget sessions at Vidhana Soudha. The move aims to prevent legislators from leaving the premises post-lunch and ensure their participation in House proceedings.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Speaker Khader revealed that some senior MLAs had requested a space to rest after lunch. They expressed concerns that if they stepped out for a nap, they might not return for the rest of the day. In response, the Speaker has decided to install recliner chairs in the Legislative Assembly lobby.

"Recliner chairs will not be purchased, as they are not frequently used. Instead, they will be rented for the duration of the session and removed afterwards," Khader explained.

Measures to Improve Attendance

This initiative is part of a broader effort to increase MLA attendance and punctuality. In previous sessions, free breakfast and lunch at 9 AM were introduced inside Vidhana Soudha to discourage legislators from eating outside, which often led to late arrivals. Additionally, tea, coffee, and snacks are now served to address practical challenges faced by MLAs during long proceedings.

Khader has also taken steps to track and recognise punctual legislators. Initially, he introduced a system to appreciate MLAs who arrived on time, though those who stayed late but arrived late were not acknowledged. To enhance accountability, he later implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system to track attendance.

Trial Run and Expansion

During the July 2024 legislative session, a single recliner chair was placed in the Assembly hall as an experiment. Encouraged by its reception and growing demand, the Speaker has now decided to increase the number to 15 for the current session.

Khader believes this initiative will help MLAs remain within the premises and participate in legislative discussions without interruptions. However, the decision has sparked discussions, drawing mixed reactions from political circles and the public. While some see it as a pragmatic approach to ensuring MLA attendance, others have questioned the necessity of such an arrangement in the legislature.