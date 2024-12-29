Nine-Year-Old Aryama Shukla Makes It To World Record Of Excellence By Reciting Gita Shlokas in Two Hours and Five Minutes

Lucknow: Nine-year-old Aryama Shukla, a multi-talented girl, has made it to England's World Record of Excellence by reciting all shlokas of Shrimad Bhagwad Gita in Sanskrit in just two hours and five minutes.

Remembers 2,250 Sanskrit verses

Aryama, who achieved the feat on Gita Jayanti (December 11) shared the story of her achievements with ETV Bharat. A resident of Triveni Nagar in Lucknow, she remembers around 2,250 Sanskrit verses. She recited the verses fluently. Aryana was awarded by the World Record of Excellence on December 26 after she recited 700 verses of Shrimad Bhagwat Gita in two hours five minutes and 20 seconds.

Aryama received no training or help

Aryama achieved the feat on December 11 during a Gita recitation organized on Gita Jayanti at Ramakrishna Math located at IT College Square. She said she did not take any training memorize these verses. Aryama said she had been to the event in 2022 and had been practising the verses by listening to them since then.

Helped by parents

Apart from Bhagwat Geeta, Aryama also remembers other Hindu scriptures and the shlokas in them. She said whenever she faced any issues during her practice, she took the help of her mother Anshika and father Vivek Shukla. She learned to pronunce difficult words of Sanskrit from them.

A topper in her class

Aryama is also an academic achiever and is the topper of her class. The youngster said she has not taken any coaching on Sanskrit and nobody has taught her the language. Sanskrit is not being taught in her school either.

Aryama saod apart from the 700 verses of Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta, she remembers a total of more than 2,250 Sanskrit verses. She has memorised several mahamantras including Mahishasura Mardini Stotram, Shri Kanakadhara Stotram, Shri Vishnu Sahasranama, Shri Ram Stuti, Saraswati Vandana, Shiva Rakshastotram, Shiva Tandava, Shri Ram Rakshastotram, Shri Ramashtakam, Krishnashtakam, Madhurashtakam, Shri Ganeshpancharatnam, Navadurga Stotram, Shri Hari Stotram, Ashtalakshmi Stotram, Rudrashtakam, Shivashtakam, Nirvana Shatakam, Shiv Shadakshar Stotram, Shri Ram Sahastranam, and entire Shridurga Saptashati.

Aryama has met and has been lauded by eminent personalities including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.