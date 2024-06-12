Reasi Terror Attack: JK Police Releases Sketch of Terrorist, Announces Rs 20 Lakh Reward for Info

Reasi(Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir police has released a sketch of one of the terrorists involved in the attack on a bus in Reasi and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any fruitful information about him.

At least 10 people were killed and 42 others were injured on June 9 when the terrorist attacked the bus, carrying pilgrims, which plunged into a gorge following the attack. The sketch has been prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses, the police said in a release on Tuesday.

The police also appealed to the general public to provide any reliable information on the following contact numbers- SSP Reasi - 9205571332 ASP Reasi - 9419113159 DySP HQ Reasi - 9419133499 SHO Pouni - 7051003214 SHO Ransoo- 7051003213 PCR Reasi- 9622856295.

The bus, coming from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra (famous for the Vaishno Devi temple), carrying pilgrims was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm on June 9, when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. J-K police have formed 11 teams to investigate the attack. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assessed the situation in Reasi on Monday and the NIA's forensic team is working on collecting evidence.

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on June 10 had announced an ex-gratia amounting to Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in the Reasi terror attack.