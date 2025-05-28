Reality Check Raises Questions On Jharkhand Health Minister’s Claims On Combating Corona

Ranchi: The announcements made by Jharkhand’s health minister Dr Irfan Ansari on deputing health teams at the airport and railway station in the face of the danger posed by fresh Corona cases being reported in the country appear to be hollow.

A reality check by the ETV Bharat team at Birsa Munda Airport and Ranchi Railway Station on his claims proved otherwise. When contacted the Civil Surgeon Dr Prabhat Kumar claimed that there was a team inside the airport but even this remains questionable as the passengers on a Delhi-Ranchi flight said that no samples were being taken and no temperatures were being recorded.

Dr Ansari had inspected the isolation ward at Sadar Hospital on May 26 and announced that medical teams would be deputed at the airports and railways station. He had stated that last time Corona had entered the state through air passengers and this time also the Corona patients being reported in the country have a travel history.

He stated that suspects showing symptoms like cold, cough, fever or other Covid 19 symptoms will be tested and isolated. He said that medical teams might be deployed at railways stations, bus stands and even the village haats (markets).

But the ETV Bharat team was unable to locate any medical team either at the airport or at the railway station. Two passengers Aditi and Deepak who had come from Delhi by air told that no samples were being taken inside the airport and the temperature of any suspected patient was being recorded.

However, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi claimed to have put a system in place to deal with any fresh Corona case.

Additional Director of the Institute Dr Shailendra Tripathi said that several measures have been taken by RIMS. These include reserving 20 beds in the isolation ward for potential Covid patients. “Arrangements to collect samples and screen patients have been made at the medicine outpatient department (OPD) and relevant directions have been given regarding reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR) and genome sequencing,” he said.

At the same time instructions have been given to the stores to provide 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, surgical masks, ventilator, monitor and essential medicines.