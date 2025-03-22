Real-Life 'Ladies Versus Ricky Bahl': UP Conman Marries 8 Govt Teachers In 11 Years, Dissappears With Loan Money

Sonbhadra: A real-life version of the 2011 Bollywood flick 'Ladies versus Ricky Bahl' has emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a conman married at least eight government teachers, coaxed most of them to take huge bank loans and then fled away with the money, cashing in crores in the process.
The case came to the fore on Friday when two women, both government teachers, approached police in Sonbhadra, with a complaint against their husband Rajan Gehlot, the name the conman had used when he tricked both of them.
The women alleged Gehlot had cheated them along with at least six other women over the years by marrying them and then fleeing with their money.
One of the women, who is a government teacher from Ambedkar Nagar, told the police that in 2014, she met Gehlot through an online marriage portal. Gehlot introduced himself as a government employee and both got married soon after.
The woman alleged the accused conman slowly gained her trust and in 2016, got her to take a bank loan of Rs 40 lakh, claiming that he wanted to buy some land and build a house for her. As soon as he managed to get access to the loan amount, Gehlot, to her shock, suddenly disappeared from her life one day.
The teacher could not understand what had hit her and continued to look for him for years until she finally filed a case against him at Ambedkar Nagar police station in 2020.
Fast forward to 2025, the woman met another teacher from Sant Kabir Nagar who too had been cheated by the same conman. The second wife told police that the accused met her in 2019, this time introducing himself as an excise department official. Falling into his trap, she agreed to marry him. In 2022, he told the teacher that he needed Rs 42 lakh, again for building a house, and asked her to take a bank loan.
Unaware of his plan, the second teacher also took out a loan and gave the money to him. As soon as he got hold of it, Gehlot fled away leaving her distraught and clueless. Interestingly, the second teacher even had a child with the conman.
The two teachers told police that they investigated this conman and found out that he had duped at least six other women, all teachers. The teachers whom the accused married include women from Ambedkarnagar, Santkabirnagar, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Sonbhadra.
Additional SP Sonbhadra, Kalu Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused Rajan Gehlot on the complaint of the victim women.
"On the complaint of the victim teachers, a case has been registered and the investigation is being done. The accused is absconding. We are looking for him," he said.