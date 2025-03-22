ETV Bharat / state

Real-Life 'Ladies Versus Ricky Bahl': UP Conman Marries 8 Govt Teachers In 11 Years, Dissappears With Loan Money

Sonbhadra: A real-life version of the 2011 Bollywood flick 'Ladies versus Ricky Bahl' has emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a conman married at least eight government teachers, coaxed most of them to take huge bank loans and then fled away with the money, cashing in crores in the process.

The case came to the fore on Friday when two women, both government teachers, approached police in Sonbhadra, with a complaint against their husband Rajan Gehlot, the name the conman had used when he tricked both of them.

The women alleged Gehlot had cheated them along with at least six other women over the years by marrying them and then fleeing with their money.

One of the women, who is a government teacher from Ambedkar Nagar, told the police that in 2014, she met Gehlot through an online marriage portal. Gehlot introduced himself as a government employee and both got married soon after.

The woman alleged the accused conman slowly gained her trust and in 2016, got her to take a bank loan of Rs 40 lakh, claiming that he wanted to buy some land and build a house for her. As soon as he managed to get access to the loan amount, Gehlot, to her shock, suddenly disappeared from her life one day.

The teacher could not understand what had hit her and continued to look for him for years until she finally filed a case against him at Ambedkar Nagar police station in 2020.