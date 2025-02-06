Ready To Stay Out Of Power In Tripura If Promises Not Fulfilled: Tipra Motha Supremo

Agartala: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said the party was ready to stay out of power in Tripura if the promises made to him were not fulfilled.

The TMP, a regional force that had fought the 2023 assembly polls in Tripura alone, won 13 seats and later joined the BJP-led coalition government just before last year's Lok Sabha elections.

"What did we seek? We demand rights for security, land, education, identity, direct funding (to Tripura Autonomous District Council) and culture, which are not against the country. It seems some are betraying us," he said in a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday to mark the party's foundation day.

"If we are not being given the rights that were promised, we are ready to stay out of power. There is no point in staying in power if we can't help our people. For us, politics is not important but right for the people matters," he said.

Asking the party MLAs and members of the district council (MDCs) to be mentally prepared to make the right decision at the right time, Debbarma expressed dismay over "delay" in holding elections to village committees in tribal council areas.

Asserting that he can't betray the people, the TMP supremo said Bangladesh is getting closer to Pakistan amidst attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country.

"Here (Tripura), we are failing to ensure the rights of indigenous people. If the insurgency revives afresh, who will be responsible? If you seek something in a peaceful way there will be a delay but when there are violent activities, the government responds promptly," he said.

Debbarma urged the government to bring a solution to the Tiprasa people's demands as the party has been waiting for it for the past one year.

"I appeal to the government to bring a solution. We have been waiting for a very long time. We can't wait for a longer time. Make up your mind and tell us if you can help us or let us decide what we have to do. "We have much respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We waited for one year and the future of children and people are stuck," he added.