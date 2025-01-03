ETV Bharat / state

Ready To Protest With 100 MPs For Statehood In Parliament: Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, responded to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remark that he should have protested in the Parliament for J&K’s statehood, saying the primary struggle was for the restoration of special status under Article 370.

This follows after Abdullah, at his first press conference in Srinagar, responded to Ruhullah's protest alongside students outside his house over the reservation issue. Abdullah acknowledged that the protest reflected the democratic culture within the party but urged Ruhullah to similarly advocate for statehood restoration in the Parliament.

“The abrogation of Article 370 was a calculated act of humiliation and a deep wound deliberately inflicted upon us,” said the MP from the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency.

“I’ve been informed about an urge and desire to protest for statehood in Delhi. I AM READY to participate in such a protest and invite those prioritising statehood to organise it,” he tweeted on X without naming his party's vice president, Omar Abdullah.

Ruhullah said that he would try to organise support from more than 100 parliamentarians over the issue. “I believe for them there is no better time than January to organise it when India's Constitution—the very document that enshrined our special status—was adopted,” he added.