'Ready To Do Everything,' Says Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang On India-China Relations

Shirdi: Commenting on India-China relations, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said, "We are ready to do everything against China." The Sikkim CM was speaking after visiting the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra.

"Sikkim is a border state and is connected to the international borders of three countries - China-Nepal-Bhutan. After the Doklam dispute, the issue of the China border became more sensitive. But now there is peace, and the Mansarovar Yatra is getting ready to resume soon. We are ready to do everything against China," he said.

Praising the recent show of strength by the Indian Army on the Tibetan Plateau across the North Sikkim Himalayas, Prem Singh Tamang said the Army has become stronger after 2014. "There is full support for the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since PM Modi loves Sikkim very much, I consider him an elder brother," he added.

On his visit to Shirdi, the Sikkim CM said," I have been a devotee of Sai Baba since childhood. But I have never been to Shirdi. This is the first time I have come to Shirdi for Sai darshan. I will come to Shirdi every year for Sai Baba's darshan."

"There is a temple of Sai Baba in every district and village of the state of Sikkim," he added. Prem Singh Tamang was accompanied by Housing and Labour Minister MN Sherpa, Assembly Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, and Deputy Assembly Speaker. Sai Baba Sansthan Chief Executive Officer Goraksh Gadilkar felicitated them by giving shawls and Sai Baba's idols.