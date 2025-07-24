'Ready To Apologize': Tejashwi Yadav Calls For Calm In Bihar Assembly

Patna: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said on Thursday that he was “ready to apologise” in the House over a controversial remark made by his party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra. This comes a day after the assembly witnessed a ruckus over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the electoral roll of the state.

As the session began, ruling party legislators created an uproar demanding an apology from Yadav. In response, Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav allowed the RJD leader to respond.

“If we have made any mistake, then we are ready to apologise. There is no point in revisiting old issues. Our aim, both ruling and opposition, should be the development of Bihar,” Tejashwi said, striking a conciliatory tone.

The apology comes a day after heated exchanges, during which Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha accused the opposition of “hooliganism,” to which Bhai Virendra responded angrily, saying, “This House is not anyone’s paternal property.”

However, in a bid to cool down tempers, Tejashwi called for mutual reflection, saying, “If we or the ruling party have made any mistake in the last five years, we all should apologise. There should be an apology from both sides.”

The debate took place amid a major controversy over the SIR, with Tejashwi accusing the government of the flawed process and expressing concern that legitimate voters could be removed from electoral rolls.

“Our only aim should be that no voter's name is deleted. The job of the EC is to conduct fair elections, not determine who is a Bihari,” he said, questioning the Election Commission’s role in verifying citizenship.

Despite the government's stance that the matter is before the court, opposition leaders continued to create a ruckus, pressing for an open discussion in the House.