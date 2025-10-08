ETV Bharat / state

'Read The Constitution First': Kerala HC Slams Centre On Wayanad Loan Waiver Stand

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court came down on the Union Government for its stand that bank loans availed by victims of the Wayanad landslide cannot be written off.

In a sharp rebuke, the court remarked, “Go read the Constitution first,” ridiculing the Centre’s reasoning. The Centre, in its affidavit, had stated here is no legal provision to waive bank loans, adding public sector banks are independent bodies whose board of directors must take such decisions.

The Finance Ministry, it said, only issues policy guidelines and cannot interfere in the internal functioning of banks, a position consistent with a 2015 government decision.

The High Court found the Centre’s response “disturbing” and questioned whether officials had even read the Constitution. “Who are you trying to fool?” the Court asked.

It observed, “The Constitution provides for such powers, the real question is whether you have the will to act. When Gujarat and Rajasthan were given aid, why deny the same compassion to Wayanad? If you don’t intend to help, tell that to the people openly.”

Following the hearing, the court stayed all loan recovery proceedings against the Wayanad disaster victims and barred banks from taking coercive steps. It also directed that banks be made parties to the case and ordered them to submit their stance on the loan waiver issue.