'Read The Constitution First': Kerala HC Slams Centre On Wayanad Loan Waiver Stand
The court said the Constitution provides for powers to waive off loans of disaster victims while terming the Centre's response 'disturbing'.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court came down on the Union Government for its stand that bank loans availed by victims of the Wayanad landslide cannot be written off.
In a sharp rebuke, the court remarked, “Go read the Constitution first,” ridiculing the Centre’s reasoning. The Centre, in its affidavit, had stated here is no legal provision to waive bank loans, adding public sector banks are independent bodies whose board of directors must take such decisions.
The Finance Ministry, it said, only issues policy guidelines and cannot interfere in the internal functioning of banks, a position consistent with a 2015 government decision.
The High Court found the Centre’s response “disturbing” and questioned whether officials had even read the Constitution. “Who are you trying to fool?” the Court asked.
It observed, “The Constitution provides for such powers, the real question is whether you have the will to act. When Gujarat and Rajasthan were given aid, why deny the same compassion to Wayanad? If you don’t intend to help, tell that to the people openly.”
Following the hearing, the court stayed all loan recovery proceedings against the Wayanad disaster victims and barred banks from taking coercive steps. It also directed that banks be made parties to the case and ordered them to submit their stance on the loan waiver issue.
While reiterating that the Disaster Management Act does not empower the Centre to directly order loan waivers, the government maintained that such decisions fall outside its jurisdiction. The court, however, disagreed. “It’s not about authority, it’s about intent,” it stated.
The devastating Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslides, which ravaged Wayanad, led to massive loss of life and property. The Centre has so far sanctioned Rs 260.56 crore for rehabilitation, a move criticised by both the State Government and the Opposition as grossly inadequate.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to declare the calamity a national disaster and to approve a special relief package.
Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other UDF parliamentarians had also met Home Minister Amit Shah to press for the demand. However, with no substantial action taken, the High Court’s intervention has once again spotlighted the Centre’s apathy toward Wayanad’s recovery.
Also Read
Wayanad Landslide Victims To Get New Houses By January, Says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan