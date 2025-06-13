Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Manisha Thapa Was Always Ready To Help Others, Recalls Her Friend Subhash

Ranchi: Manisha Thapa was among those killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday afternoon. She was a student of St Xavier's College, Patna. She was a part of the Cabin Crew on the ill-fated London-bound flight, which was operated by Air India.

Manisha's friend Subhash spoke to ETV Bharat and recalled that she used to be always eager to help others. "When I watched on news channels about the plane crash in Ahmedabad, I was worried. I immediately recalled that Manisha Thapar was on the same flight. When it was confirmed that Manisha was no more, all her friends, including me were saddened and shocked. We could not believe that Manisha was killed. This is indeed a horrendous incident and the country cannot forget it."

241 passengers on board the ill-fated flight were killed while only one survived. Subhash said Manisha's behavior was good and she used to always smile. "She was always ready to help," he said.

Subhash also raised questions about the technical defects in the plane and asked why measures were not taken before the flight took off. A few passengers, with whom ETV Bharat spoke at the Birsa Munda Airport here, seemed frightened before boarding their respective flights.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, an incident of bird-hit was reported at the Birsa Munda Airport. Following the incident, R R Maurya, Birsa Munda Airport said, "All safety norms are being strictly followed. Security personnel have been deployed on the runway, a complete ban on the sale of meat and fish, and regular patrolling has been arranged to avoid any untoward incident."

Nitish Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Ranchi Municipal Corporation, said strict legal action is being taken against anyone found spreading meat or dirt in the airport area. "Surveillance teams are deployed in the area and no compromise is being made on security," he added.