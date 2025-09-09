ETV Bharat / state

'RDX Threat' At Patna Sahib Gurudwara Sparks Panic In Bihar Capital, Probe Underway

Patna: Fear and panic gripped Bihar's capital city on Monday night after the historic Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara received a threatening email which claimed RDX has been planted in its langar hall.

The email, received on the official address of the Gurudwara, warned that the shrine would be blown up with explosives, prompting the management and local administration to tighten security measures.

Receiving information, senior officials along with teams from Chowk police station, bomb disposal squad and a dog squad rushed to the Gurudwara. Security was tightened and a search operation was carried out across the premises including the langar hall.

To ensure safety, devotees present inside the shrine were immediately evacuated, while the police barricaded the entire area and restricted entry.