'RDX Threat' At Patna Sahib Gurudwara Sparks Panic In Bihar Capital, Probe Underway
While no explosives were found, police officials said they have taken the matter seriously. The cyber cell team is probing to trace the email sender.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST
Patna: Fear and panic gripped Bihar's capital city on Monday night after the historic Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara received a threatening email which claimed RDX has been planted in its langar hall.
The email, received on the official address of the Gurudwara, warned that the shrine would be blown up with explosives, prompting the management and local administration to tighten security measures.
Receiving information, senior officials along with teams from Chowk police station, bomb disposal squad and a dog squad rushed to the Gurudwara. Security was tightened and a search operation was carried out across the premises including the langar hall.
To ensure safety, devotees present inside the shrine were immediately evacuated, while the police barricaded the entire area and restricted entry.
Sardar Jagjot Singh Sohi, Chairman of the Gurudwara Management Committee, said, "Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad visit Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Govind Singh Ji, everyday. Last night, we received a mail, in which it was written that the Gurudwara will be blown up with RDX. Soon, we informed Patna SSP, DM, SDPO, SDM and local police station. Police teams rushed to the spot and investigated thoroughly. Later we were told it was a fake email."
Meanwhile, Police said the cyber cell has been asked to trace the origin of the email. IT experts are conducting a technical probe to identify the sender. No explosives have been found so far, but police officials said they have taken the matter seriously.
Speaking to media, DSP-2 Patna City, Gaurav Kumar, appealed to the public to not pay attention to rumours and cooperate with the administration. "All SOPs are being followed. Suspicious mails are being investigated by the cyber cell. Do not pay attention to rumors and cooperate with the administration. A thorough investigation is underway into the entire matter," he said, assuring that strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible.
