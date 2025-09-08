RBI To Unveil Special Coin On Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary, PM To Attend Event
The culmination of the centenary year in 2026 will be marked by a major ceremonial gathering scheduled to be attended by the President of India.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Guwahati: Addressing a special ceremony at the Bhupen Hazarika Memorial in Jalukbari to mark the birth centenary of the legendary singer, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will unveil a special commemorative coin on Hazarika on September 13 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The event, to be held at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara of Guwahati, is expected to witness massive public participation. Along with the coin, a comprehensive biography of Hazarika, published by the Assam Publication Board, will also be formally launched.
Sarma said the publication would be a scholarly and emotional journey through the life of a man who shaped the cultural consciousness of Assam and beyond. "This biography will later be translated into multiple Indian languages so that Bhupen Da's story can inspire youth across the country," he said.
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying tribute to the bard of Assam, Sarma said, "Today, the entire nation could connect with Bhupen Da through the words of our honourable Prime Minister. I thank him for taking this initiative."
"Remembering Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his birth anniversary. As we begin his birth centenary celebrations, penned a few thoughts on his life and music and how it inspired millions," Modi had shared on X.
Remembering Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his birth anniversary. As we begin his birth centenary celebrations, penned a few thoughts on his life and music and how it inspired millions.https://t.co/pK9OwOVzxF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2025
The culmination of the centenary year in 2026 will be marked by a major ceremonial gathering on September 8, which is scheduled to be attended by the President of India. This event will serve as the symbolic closure of a year-long national observance of Hazarika's legacy. Centenary programmes will also be held in major cultural and political hubs across India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.
The state government has also announced the renaming of the Bhupen Hazarika Memorial site in Jalukbari to Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, signifying the site as a pilgrimage of harmony and unity. "This is not just a memorial; it is a spiritual and cultural site of synthesis, Samannay, that reflects the ideals Bhupen Da stood for," Sarma said.
He further revealed that a dedicated museum in Hazarika's name will soon be constructed at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, to house archival recordings, photographs, writings, awards, and personal memorabilia of the icon. "The museum will serve as a living heritage site for generations to understand the depth of Hazarika's contributions to India," he added.
Sarma appealed to all Bihu committees across Assam to dedicate at least one evening in their festival to Hazarika during the upcoming year. "Let our biggest cultural celebration also be a time to remember the man whose songs brought us together," he said.
Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji led the nation in paying tributes on the occasion of #BhupenDaAt100 . Events will be held across the country to mark this glorious milestone. pic.twitter.com/5VbKD5YxEZ— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2025
A Legacy That Transcends Borders
Born in 1926, Hazarika's voice became the soul of Assam and a symbol of the northeast’s cultural power. His songs carried messages of social justice, human dignity, unity, and linguistic pride. He was also a rare figure who brought regional music into the national and global spotlight, blending Assamese folk with universal humanism. Bestowed with the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2019, Hazarika remains an icon whose contributions go far beyond music — he was a bridge between cultures, regions, and ideologies.
As Assam and India mark his birth centenary, the initiatives announced by the government seek not only to honour his memory but to reintroduce his ideals to newer generations. "Bhupen Da's music is not just a collection of melodies — it is a philosophy. A moral compass. And we are proud to honour him in a way that befits his greatness," Sarma said.
Also Read