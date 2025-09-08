ETV Bharat / state

RBI To Unveil Special Coin On Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary, PM To Attend Event

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attend a program organised on the 100th birth anniversary of singer Bhupen Hazarika at Samanway Tirtha in Guwahati on Monday. ( IANS )

Published : September 8, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST

Guwahati: Addressing a special ceremony at the Bhupen Hazarika Memorial in Jalukbari to mark the birth centenary of the legendary singer, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will unveil a special commemorative coin on Hazarika on September 13 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event, to be held at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara of Guwahati, is expected to witness massive public participation. Along with the coin, a comprehensive biography of Hazarika, published by the Assam Publication Board, will also be formally launched. Sarma said the publication would be a scholarly and emotional journey through the life of a man who shaped the cultural consciousness of Assam and beyond. "This biography will later be translated into multiple Indian languages so that Bhupen Da's story can inspire youth across the country," he said. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying tribute to the bard of Assam, Sarma said, "Today, the entire nation could connect with Bhupen Da through the words of our honourable Prime Minister. I thank him for taking this initiative." "Remembering Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his birth anniversary. As we begin his birth centenary celebrations, penned a few thoughts on his life and music and how it inspired millions," Modi had shared on X.