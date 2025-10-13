ETV Bharat / state

Rayavaram Tragedy: Toll Rises to 10, Investigation Underway At Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks Factory

Rayavaram: The toll in the devastating fire at Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks, located on the outskirts of Rayavaram mandal, has gone up to 10.

The mishap, which occurred on October 8, had initially claimed six lives while four others were rushed to hospitals with severe burn injuries. Chitturi Yamini (30) of Anaparthi, who was undergoing treatment at GGH in Kakinada, and Lingam Venkatakrishna (21) of Vendra village in Pedapudi mandal, passed away on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed that the fire broke out during the manufacturing process at the fireworks facility, causing a massive blaze. First responders and local villagers rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, but despite intensive treatment, the severity of the burns proved fatal for several victims.