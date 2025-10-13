ETV Bharat / state

Rayavaram Tragedy: Toll Rises to 10, Investigation Underway At Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks Factory

Chitturi Yamini (30) of Anaparthi, undergoing treatment at GGH in Kakinada, and Lingam Venkatakrishna (21) of Vendra village in Pedapudi mandal, passed away on Sunday.

The toll in the devastating fire at Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks, located on the outskirts of Rayavaram mandal, has gone up to 10.
File photo of fire at the fireworks factory at Rayavaram (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Rayavaram: The toll in the devastating fire at Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks, located on the outskirts of Rayavaram mandal, has gone up to 10.

The mishap, which occurred on October 8, had initially claimed six lives while four others were rushed to hospitals with severe burn injuries. Chitturi Yamini (30) of Anaparthi, who was undergoing treatment at GGH in Kakinada, and Lingam Venkatakrishna (21) of Vendra village in Pedapudi mandal, passed away on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed that the fire broke out during the manufacturing process at the fireworks facility, causing a massive blaze. First responders and local villagers rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, but despite intensive treatment, the severity of the burns proved fatal for several victims.

The incident has sparked concerns over safety protocols at small-scale fireworks manufacturing units in the region. Officials are now conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire, examining whether negligence or a lapse in safety measures contributed to the tragedy.

Local residents and relatives of the victims have expressed grief and anger, demanding stricter regulations and oversight to prevent such incidents in the future. The administration, while assuring that it is providing support to the families of the deceased, has assured that necessary action will be taken against those found responsible for the mishap.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities continue to monitor the condition of the remaining injured workers, some of whom are still in critical condition. The Rayavaram community remains in mourning as officials stress the need for increased awareness and adherence to safety standards in fireworks production, particularly during the festival season.

Also Read

Andhra Fireworks Factory Explosion Toll Mounts To 8; Probe Points To Sparks From Filling Device

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAYAVARAM FIRE TRAGEDY UPDATERAYAVARAMFIRECRACKER FACTORY BLAZEANDHRA PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.