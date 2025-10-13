Rayavaram Tragedy: Toll Rises to 10, Investigation Underway At Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks Factory
Published : October 13, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Rayavaram: The toll in the devastating fire at Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks, located on the outskirts of Rayavaram mandal, has gone up to 10.
The mishap, which occurred on October 8, had initially claimed six lives while four others were rushed to hospitals with severe burn injuries. Chitturi Yamini (30) of Anaparthi, who was undergoing treatment at GGH in Kakinada, and Lingam Venkatakrishna (21) of Vendra village in Pedapudi mandal, passed away on Sunday.
Authorities confirmed that the fire broke out during the manufacturing process at the fireworks facility, causing a massive blaze. First responders and local villagers rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, but despite intensive treatment, the severity of the burns proved fatal for several victims.
The incident has sparked concerns over safety protocols at small-scale fireworks manufacturing units in the region. Officials are now conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire, examining whether negligence or a lapse in safety measures contributed to the tragedy.
Local residents and relatives of the victims have expressed grief and anger, demanding stricter regulations and oversight to prevent such incidents in the future. The administration, while assuring that it is providing support to the families of the deceased, has assured that necessary action will be taken against those found responsible for the mishap.
Meanwhile, hospital authorities continue to monitor the condition of the remaining injured workers, some of whom are still in critical condition. The Rayavaram community remains in mourning as officials stress the need for increased awareness and adherence to safety standards in fireworks production, particularly during the festival season.
