Ray Of Hope For Jammu Kashmir Power Dept Daily Wagers As Welfare Fund Takes Shape

Srinagar: In a heartening gesture of generosity, the employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Department have come up with a welfare fund programme to financially assist daily wagers facing financial distress during fatal accidents while repairing power lines in the union territory.

Thousands of daily wagers of the power department, which was unbundled into Kashmir and Jammu power development corporations(KPDCL and JPDCL), are awaiting regularization for decades amid alleged neglect by the government. The workers are not paid any financial assistance in time of death and injury in the line of duty in absence of regularisation or compensatory policy.

Power Development Department (PDD) daily wage workers stage a protest demanding release of their pending salary, in Jammu (ANI)

Jammu & Kashmir Power Employees Welfare Fund: A Breakthrough Moment

Realising their sufferings, the employees of the Power Department have now come up with the Jammu & Kashmir Power Employees Welfare Fund, which, besides the regular employees, will help daily wagers in distress. This fund will provide monetary compensation, medical help to the daily wagers who get injured due to electrocution or die due to electric shocks in the line of duty.

Er Pirzada Hidayatullah, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA), told ETV Bharat that this is the first time that any department has realised the pain and suffering of the daily wagers and included them in the employees welfare fund.

Hidayatullah said the 20th Board Meeting of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) on July 3 decided to re-operationalize the Jammu & Kashmir Power Employees Welfare Fund and included daily wagers for the welfare program.

Understanding The Pain Of Vulnerable Dailywagers

Hidayatullah said that the power employees including daily wagers were more vulnerable to high-risk duties.

“They suffer electrocution, tragic deaths or fatal injuries or some get disabled for life. This fund will serve as their crucial safety net,” he said.

A Power Development Department (PDD) employee repairs an electric line in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)

The fund, which was initially established in 2008, was subsequently withdrawn in 2022 after the Power Development Department was unbundled into Kashmir and Jammu Power Distribution Corporations, after the abrogation of Article 370. It was conceived with the main objective of providing essential financial assistance and crucial relief to dedicated employees and their dependents, but excluded the daily wagers.

Who Can Avail The Welfare Fund?

As per the fund proposal, all serving employees of the J&K Power Development Department working in Electrical Inspectorate, J&K & on deputation in its various corporations, irrespective of post and rank, including PDL/TDL/Need Base/DRW/Work Charged, Casual, working with Power Development Department shall be deemed to be members of the fund and shall subscribe to its corpus.

The respective Drawing and Disbursing Officer(s) shall be responsible for the deduction, collection of monthly subscription of the members against proper receipt and shall ensure the remittance of the same to the bank account of the respective Sanctioning Committee, the proposal says.

This financial help per member can be paid up to a maximum of three lakh rupees. In the case of death post an accident of a member, an amount of Rs 15 lakh shall be paid to the dependents/legal heirs of the deceased member within one month from the date of death. In case of a non-fatal, serious accident involving total disability, the victims will be provided Rs 5 lakh while in permanent partial disability, there is a provision of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Managing Director KPDCL Mahmood Ahmad Shah told ETV Bharat that they have submitted the proposal to the Administrative Department of the government for approval. “Once it is approved it will become an important welfare measure for the employees, particularly for the daily wagers," Shah said.

'Positive Development'

For Muhammad Shafi, President of daily wagers, the employees have faced “complete neglect” from all governments in the UT over the years. Shafi terms the proposed fund for the daily wagers a “positive development”.

A view of grid station in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)

“My colleagues die daily, and there is no one to help them. If the employees have now included us in the welfare fund it is a positive development which will somewhat help the distressed workers,” he said.