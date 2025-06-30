Rawada Azad Chandrasekhar Appointed As Kerala's New Police Chief

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has appointed Rawada Azad Chandrasekhar as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP). Chandrasekhar, who was the second name on the list submitted by the UPSC, is returning to the Kerala cadre after a decade. The appointment came after the government bypassed the first-ranked officer on the list, Nitin Agarwal, and the third-ranked, Yogesh Gupta. A native of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, he is a 1991-batch Kerala cadre IPS officer.
Until Rawada Chandrasekhar assumes charge, Additional DGP H. Venkatesh, who holds the responsibility for law and order, will serve as the interim State Police Chief.
Rawada Chandrasekhar's Career Highlights
Rawada Chandrasekhar is currently serving as the Special Director of the CBI in Delhi and as the Secretary of Security in the Cabinet Secretariat. He began his career in Kerala as the Assistant Superintendent of Police of Thalassery. He has also served as the Commissioner of Police for Thiruvananthapuram City and as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Ernakulam Range.
In 2015, he was transferred on central deputation as the DIG of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). During his tenure, he held several senior positions, including DIG, IG, ADGP, and Director General in the Intelligence Bureau in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar. He is set to retire in July 2026.
DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb Bids Farewell
Meanwhile, the current DGP, Sheikh Darvesh Saheb, is retiring from service today. A farewell parade was held for him at the SAP Camp in Peroorkada, where police personnel bid him farewell. He served as the DGP for two years.
Known as a calm and composed officer, Sheikh Darvesh Saheb began his service in the Kerala cadre as ASP in Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram. He later served as Superintendent of Police in Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kannur, Palakkad, and the State Special Branch. He also held the position of Kochi City Police Commissioner.
Key Achievements of Darvesh Saheb's Tenure
During Sheikh Darvesh Saheb's tenure, various cyber units of the state police were integrated to form a new Cyber Division in 2024. He also spearheaded "Operation D-Hunt" to combat drug-related crimes and led structural changes aimed at increasing transparency within the force. For his exemplary service, he was awarded the Indian Police Medal in 2007 and the President's Police Medal in 2016.
Also Read
Kerala: DGP Recommends Action Against ADGP Ajith For Giving 'False Testimony' Against ADGP Vijayan
Kerala Rains: Relief Camps In Govt Schools Disrupt Academics; Many Students Take Transfer Certificates