Rawada Azad Chandrasekhar Appointed As Kerala's New Police Chief

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has appointed Rawada Azad Chandrasekhar as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP). Chandrasekhar, who was the second name on the list submitted by the UPSC, is returning to the Kerala cadre after a decade. The appointment came after the government bypassed the first-ranked officer on the list, Nitin Agarwal, and the third-ranked, Yogesh Gupta. A native of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, he is a 1991-batch Kerala cadre IPS officer.

Until Rawada Chandrasekhar assumes charge, Additional DGP H. Venkatesh, who holds the responsibility for law and order, will serve as the interim State Police Chief.

Rawada Chandrasekhar's Career Highlights

Rawada Chandrasekhar is currently serving as the Special Director of the CBI in Delhi and as the Secretary of Security in the Cabinet Secretariat. He began his career in Kerala as the Assistant Superintendent of Police of Thalassery. He has also served as the Commissioner of Police for Thiruvananthapuram City and as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Ernakulam Range.

In 2015, he was transferred on central deputation as the DIG of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). During his tenure, he held several senior positions, including DIG, IG, ADGP, and Director General in the Intelligence Bureau in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar. He is set to retire in July 2026.

