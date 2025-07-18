ETV Bharat / state

Ravenshaw University Withdraws Ban Order On Accessing Campus Within Hours Of Its Proclamation

The announcement was met with fierce criticism from student groups, civil society, and women’s rights advocates, who called it “regressive” and “discriminatory.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pose for a group photo at the convocation ceremony of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack on Tuesday, July 15, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pose for a group photo at the convocation ceremony of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 (IANS/X/@rashtrapatibhvn)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

Cuttack: The Ravenshaw University here on Friday revoked an order that barred female students, faculty, and non-teaching staff from remaining on campus beyond 5:30 PM. The decision, which triggered backlash and widespread condemnation, was withdrawn within hours of its issuance, reportedly following intervention by the State Higher Education department.

The controversial directive came in the wake of public outrage over last week’s self-immolation death of a female student of FM College (Autonomous) in Balasore, allegedly in protest against sexual harassment by a teacher of the same College. Though Ravenshaw University's order was not directly linked to the Balasore College incident, its timing drew immediate public scrutiny.

Issued by the University’s Registrar following a high-level meeting of the authorities, the notice had stated that no female students or employees would be permitted on campus or in any workplace after 5:30 PM until a formal Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was framed to ensure safety and define working hours. The meeting had decided that no women employee and research scholar would be assigned any office work during the evening hours.

The announcement was met with fierce criticism from student groups, civil society, and women’s rights advocates, who called it “regressive” and “discriminatory. “The maximum resistance came from the inmates of the women's hostels located inside the campus and their parents.

Responding to the backlash, the University released a public clarification, stating that the order had been misinterpreted and was therefore being withdrawn. Officials confirmed that a new SOP would be issued shortly, but did not elaborate on its expected provisions. As of now, normal campus access has been restored for all students and

staff.

Read More

  1. UGC Panel Begins Probe Into Balasore FM College Self-Immolation Case, ICC Members Asked To Remain Present
  2. Odisha: Now, Sambalpur GM University Asst Prof Suspended After Arrest In 'Student Harassment' Case

Cuttack: The Ravenshaw University here on Friday revoked an order that barred female students, faculty, and non-teaching staff from remaining on campus beyond 5:30 PM. The decision, which triggered backlash and widespread condemnation, was withdrawn within hours of its issuance, reportedly following intervention by the State Higher Education department.

The controversial directive came in the wake of public outrage over last week’s self-immolation death of a female student of FM College (Autonomous) in Balasore, allegedly in protest against sexual harassment by a teacher of the same College. Though Ravenshaw University's order was not directly linked to the Balasore College incident, its timing drew immediate public scrutiny.

Issued by the University’s Registrar following a high-level meeting of the authorities, the notice had stated that no female students or employees would be permitted on campus or in any workplace after 5:30 PM until a formal Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was framed to ensure safety and define working hours. The meeting had decided that no women employee and research scholar would be assigned any office work during the evening hours.

The announcement was met with fierce criticism from student groups, civil society, and women’s rights advocates, who called it “regressive” and “discriminatory. “The maximum resistance came from the inmates of the women's hostels located inside the campus and their parents.

Responding to the backlash, the University released a public clarification, stating that the order had been misinterpreted and was therefore being withdrawn. Officials confirmed that a new SOP would be issued shortly, but did not elaborate on its expected provisions. As of now, normal campus access has been restored for all students and

staff.

Read More

  1. UGC Panel Begins Probe Into Balasore FM College Self-Immolation Case, ICC Members Asked To Remain Present
  2. Odisha: Now, Sambalpur GM University Asst Prof Suspended After Arrest In 'Student Harassment' Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAVENSHAW UNIVERSITYSTANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURERAVENSHAW UNIVERSITY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.