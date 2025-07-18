Ravenshaw University Withdraws Ban Order On Accessing Campus Within Hours Of Its Proclamation

Cuttack: The Ravenshaw University here on Friday revoked an order that barred female students, faculty, and non-teaching staff from remaining on campus beyond 5:30 PM. The decision, which triggered backlash and widespread condemnation, was withdrawn within hours of its issuance, reportedly following intervention by the State Higher Education department.

The controversial directive came in the wake of public outrage over last week’s self-immolation death of a female student of FM College (Autonomous) in Balasore, allegedly in protest against sexual harassment by a teacher of the same College. Though Ravenshaw University's order was not directly linked to the Balasore College incident, its timing drew immediate public scrutiny.

Issued by the University’s Registrar following a high-level meeting of the authorities, the notice had stated that no female students or employees would be permitted on campus or in any workplace after 5:30 PM until a formal Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was framed to ensure safety and define working hours. The meeting had decided that no women employee and research scholar would be assigned any office work during the evening hours.

The announcement was met with fierce criticism from student groups, civil society, and women’s rights advocates, who called it “regressive” and “discriminatory. “The maximum resistance came from the inmates of the women's hostels located inside the campus and their parents.

Responding to the backlash, the University released a public clarification, stating that the order had been misinterpreted and was therefore being withdrawn. Officials confirmed that a new SOP would be issued shortly, but did not elaborate on its expected provisions. As of now, normal campus access has been restored for all students and

staff.