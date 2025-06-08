Ravenshaw University To Come Up With Seaweed Lotion To Prevent, Treat Skin Cancer

Cuttack: The Zoology Department of Ravenshaw University is working on a lotion to prevent and control skin cancer.

The lotion will be made from seaweed procured from Chilika lake. The department has already got the approval for the lotion for the Patent Office of the Central Government. The rise in temperature and use of cosmetics made with harmful chemical is taking a toll on the skin.

Dr Somya Ranjan Jena of the Department of Zoology said, "Research has shown that skin cancer cases are on rise due to excessive use of chemicals in cosmetics and rise in temperature." He said the powder extracted from seaweed found in Chilika lake works well in preventing skin diseases. "The compound found in the seaweed is called microsporn, an amino acid which can help prevent and treat skin diseases," Dr Jen said.

He said four researchers from the University's Zoology Department conducted research for seven years and applied to the Patent Office in 2021. The Patent Office approved the application in February this year. Dr Jena said seaweed can be found easily and can also be cultivated. "The seaweed is cultivated in Indonesia and Japan owing to its medicinal properties," he said.

Dr Prashant Parida, a senior physician said the melanoma variant of skin cancer is the most critical. "A change in colour of skin can indicate skin cancer. If people notice any such symptoms, they should consult doctor," he said.