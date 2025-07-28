Rave Party Busted in Hyderabad; 9 Youths From AP And Telangana Arrested

Hyderabad: The Excise Department's Special Task Force (STF) busted a rave party held at a rented service apartment in the city on Saturday night. Conducted in Kondapur, under Serilingampally mandal, the raid led to the arrest of nine individuals from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Two others managed to escape and are currently absconding.
According to officials, 11 youths from various parts of the Telugu states had gathered in the apartment for a drug-fueled party. Acting on a tip-off, the STF conducted a surprise raid and found the group under the influence of banned substances. Medical tests confirmed drug use, following which a case was registered.
The officials seized 2.80 kg of ganja, 50 grams of high-grade OG Kush ganja, 11.57 grams of magic mushrooms, 1.91 grams of charas, LSD blots, two cars, two two-wheelers, and 11 mobile phones from the scene. According to the investigators, the accused procured these drugs via the darknet.
One of the accused, Praveen Kumar, according to the arresting officers, was the main purchaser of the drugs, while Rahul and Emmanuel are the alleged key organisers of the rave party. The trio allegedly rented service apartments and farmhouses across Hyderabad and surrounding areas, using WhatsApp groups to attract participants.
Those arrested include Rahul, Emmanuel, Ashok Naidu, Sai Krishna, Leela Manikantha, Hilton Joseph Rolf, Yashwant Sridatta, Kumaraswamy, and Sumanth Teja, all residents of Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, and Kakinada. The absconding individuals have been identified as Srinivas Chowdhury and Akhil. A manhunt is underway to trace the remaining suspects. Authorities say further arrests may follow as the investigation continues.
