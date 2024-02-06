Raut Drops Another Bombshell: Posts CM Shinde's Photo with 'Gangster'; slams Law and Order

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut caused a stir by posting a photograph of Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde, he dropped another bombshell by posting the CM's joint photo with the another purported gangster on Tuesday.

Dabhekar is an associate of gangster Sharad Mohal, who was killed in Pune. Sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of gangster Kishore Marne, Dabhekar is currently out on bail.

Sanjay Raut has claimed the photo to be of gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal who, he said, was captured in one frame with Chief Minister Shinde. Ghaiwal is a gangster from Kothrud area of ​​Pune. According to sources, as many as 23 to 24 crime cases were registered against him. Sanjay Raut also criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in his post.

"Gangsters rule ruling the roost in Maharashtra. It is a state run by gangsters and robbers. Who are the people in this photo? The Home Minister and the Pune Police Commissioner should reveal what they are doing. Is there such a rule of law? Pune is a hub of education but now it is relegated to what Modi-Shah's gang made it today", Sanjay Raut posted.

He continued, "I'll continue to give information about gangsters every day. I have tagged Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah in my post. What exactly is the Chief Minister doing after meeting the gangsters who are out on bail? Now I am going to tweet a photo every day," Raut wrote.

