Rats Bit 4 Fingers Of Newborn Girl; Indore Hospital Lied, Claims Tribal Outfit

Indore: Days after a newborn girl died at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) here, a tribal outfit on Monday claimed rats had gnawed her four fingers, and accused the medical facility's administration of lying and misleading everyone. The Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), a tribal organisation, has demanded suspension of the hospital superintendent and other senior officials, along with registration of a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

If the demand is not met by Monday evening, the tribal community would launch a major agitation, JAYS national president Lokesh Mujalda warned. Two newborn girls, who had been bitten by rats in the hospital's ICU, died recently, raising questions about the institution's functioning.

One of them, daughter of Devram from Dhar district, who was admitted to the hospital with congenital deformities, died after the rat attack, Mujalda claimed while talking to PTI. The body was handed over to the family in a plastic bag after the post-mortem on Saturday evening, he said.

When the packing was removed before the funeral, the family was devastated and enraged to notice that four fingers on one hand of the baby had allegedly been gnawed by rats, Mujalda said. He accused the MYH administration of misleading everyone by initially claiming the baby had only suffered minor injuries to her fingers due to rat bites.

The JAYS leader demanded suspension of the hospital superintendent and senior officials, along with registration of a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. If the demand is not met by Monday evening, the tribal community would launch a major agitation, he warned.

Rats bit the two infants, suffering from congenital deformities, on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1 in the hospital's ICU, officials earlier said. The other affected family is from neighbouring Dewas district. Amid allegations of gross negligence, the MYH authorities maintained the deaths of both the babies were not linked to rat attacks, but were because of severe pre-existing health complications they suffered due to congenital deformities.