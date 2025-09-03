Rights Only On Paper: Transgender Denied Dignity Even After Death In MP's Ratlam

Ratlam: Despite the ruling of the Supreme Court that states that transgenders are entitled to the same constitutional rights as other citizens, instances of the third gender's rights being violated galore across the country.

In one such case from Ratlam, a transgender was not allowed a decent cremation after death. Guru Prem Kunwar Jagirdar, a leader of the community died and as a search for cremation of the body was started, it was met with stiff resistance by locals.

The transgenders then took the body to Shivpur, a village near Ratlam. The villagers too refused to get the body cremated at their place. Jagirdar's body had then to buried on the side of a canal on the way to the village crematorium. As if such violation of fundamental rights of the third gender is not enough, Kajal, a transgender said members of her community have not even been issued Aadhaar card or other facilities an Indian citizen is entitled to.

"We are deprived of education, healthcare and general facilities like Aadhaar card, ration card and even the right to vote. We live in absence of basic facilities and even after we die, we are not allotted land for burial or cremation," Kajal said.

Kajal said the makeshift mausoleum of Jagirdar was destroyed due to rains. Kajal reside in a 650 square feet room in an illegal colony on Ookala Road in Ratlam. At least 15 other transgenders reside in the area and most of them do not possess an Aadhaar or voter ID card.

Apsara Kinnar, who resides in the colony said she is educated yet when she tries applying for government schemes or government recruitment, there is no category reserved for her. "In the application of many schemes, the option of third gender does not exist till date," Apsara said.

Meanwhile, Ratlam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anil Bhana, said the issue related to Jagirdar's post death rituals has not come to his notice. "But if there is non-availability of place for cremation, then necessary action will be taken on the instructions of senior officials", he said.