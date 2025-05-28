Two Bihar SOG Personnel In Road Mishap Near MP's Ratlam

Ratlam: Two personnel of Bihar Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) were killed and two sustained injuries in a road mishap near Ratlam.

The special team of SOG was on its way to Surat in Gujarat in a Scorpio SUV to conduct a raid. However, the vehicle lost control on Delhi-Mumbai Express and overturned. Personnel of Industrial police station in Ratlam reached the spot moments after the mishap and with the assistance of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rushed the injured to Dr Laxmi Narayan Pandey Government Medical College in Ratlam.

The injured personnel were later rushed to Indore for advanced treatment. The vehicle carrying the SOG personnel was enroute to Surat from Gaya in Bihar when it lost control on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and overturned. Ratlam SP Amit Kumar said the deceased were identified as SI Mukund Kumar and Constable Vikas Kumar. The personnel who sustained injuries in the mishap are Jeevdhari Kumar, Mithilesh Paswan, Ranjan Kumar and Santosh Kumar. "Bihar Police headquarters has been informed of the mishap," the SP said.

The Industrial police station here has registered a case and is investigating the matter. This is the second road mishap in which a Scorpio lost balance and overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.