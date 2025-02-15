NCB Recovers 58.7 Kg Opium From Temple Donation Box in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Ratlam: It may sound strange but the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovered 58.7 kg opium from a temple's donation box at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

But how did the opium end up in a temple's donation box? Well, as it turns out the opium was donated at the Sanwalia Seth Temple over the years by farmers of Mandsaur and Neemuch. The farmers do so when they have a good harvest of opium. Earlier, the opium was distributed as prasad among devotees at the temple but since the NCB had come up with new rules which banned the practice, it was instead donated to the shrine through its donation box.

The temple administration recently opened the donation box and came across opium along with cash and offerings of gold and silver. The shrine administration then informed the NCB of the matter. A team of NCB officials from Chittorgarh and Neemuch then seized the opium. Officials said the seized opium will be deposited at the Government Opium and Alkaloid Works in Neemuch.

Nand Kishore Darji, the administrative officer of Sanwalia Seth temple management, said the temple is located on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. "People offer gold, silver, cash and also opium as offerings to the temple. Devotees from many districts of Rajasthan and Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts of Madhya Pradesh offer offerings here after their wishes are fulfilled," he said.

The Government Opium and Alkaloid Works, Neemuch is entrusted with processing of raw Indian opium and manufacturing of various alkaloids for catering to the need of pharmaceutical industries engaged in the manufacturing of formulations in the management of pain and palliative care. The factory was founded in 1933 and became operational on April 1, 1935. The process of extraction of alkaloids from raw opium at the Alkaloid plant started in the year 1976.