11-Year-Old Girl Dies As E-Scooter Explodes While Charging In MP's Ratlam

Ratlam: A 11-year-old girl was killed after an e-scooty exploded at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

Two others sustained burn injuries in the mishap. The incident occurred in Laxmanpura area of ​​PNT Colony on Saturday night. As per reports, a family had put the e-scooty on charge in a room of their house. Late night at around 2:30 am, the two-wheeler exploded after which the entire house caught fire. Hearing the sound of the explosion, people from the neighborhood rushed to the rescue of the family.

The fire was doused with great difficulty, but 11-year-old Antara Chaudhary who was sleeping in the house died of suffocation. Two others were critically Both the injured persons have been admitted to the government hospital and the body of the girl sent to Ratlam Medical Hospital for postmortem.

As per reports, Antara had come to her maternal grandparents' house from Baroda. On Sunday morning she was supposed to return to Baroda but the fire in the house from the electric scooter blast took her life. Antara's grandmother Bhagwati More and 12-year-old Lavanya were injured in the mishap.

Police are investigating the case, said Industrial police station in-charge OP Joshi. "We received information that an e-scooter had blasted in a house. We reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. However, the 11-year-old girl had died by then. Industrial police station has registered a case and started investigating the incident," he said.

In Ahmedabad, a similar incident was reported last year when a blast in an e-scooter battery left reduced a house to rubbles. The fire erupted while the battery was charging in a house in Vasna area of the city. The scooter’s owner was asleep near the charging battery in the drawing room when a sudden explosion, triggered by a spark, set the house ablaze.