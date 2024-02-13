Ration Scam: Ed Conducts Fresh Raids at Multiple Locations in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated it's investigation in the alleged multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal. The Enforcement Directorate began it's raids at Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Howrah, Mirza Galib Street. The individuals linked to the probe are primarily businessmen, political leaders.

Kolkata: Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began raids at multiple locations in the metropolis on Tuesday morning in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal, a senior official said. Accompanied by central forces, the ED teams conducted the raids at Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Mirza Galib Street, Howrah and a few other places, he said.

The ones who are being questioned include businessmen and people closely related to those earlier arrested in the scam, he said. "These raids are connected to the ration distribution scam. We have got information about the involvement of these people after questioning those who have already been arrested, the ED official told PTI. The probe agency has arrested a state minister and a TMC leader, among others, for their alleged involvement in irregularities in ration distribution in West Bengal.

