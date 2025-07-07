ETV Bharat / state

Rath Yatra: Servitors Perform ‘Adhar Pana' Ritual Ahead Of Deities' Return To Jagannath Temple

The police had made elaborate security arrangements on the Grand Road near the Lion's Gate.

Srimandir Servitors on Monday performed ‘Adhar Pana’, a ritual of offering sweet water to the deities on their chariots, a day before their return to the Jagannath temple.
File photo of the earthen pots being broken on the chariots (ETV Bharat)
Puri: Srimandir Servitors on Monday performed ‘Adhar Pana’, a ritual of offering sweet water to the deities on their chariots, a day before their return to the Jagannath temple.

The idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are on their chariots placed outside the 12th-century shrine since July 5, when 'Bahuda Yatra', the return car festival, was held. On the day, the 'Adhar Pana’, ritual was held, during which pots filled with sweet water were offered to the sibling deities. The earthen pots were later broken on the chariots.

“As per the tradition, the Pana or sweet water pots are broken on the chariots so that the spirits and ghosts that surrounded the chariots during the Rath Yatra, can get their thirst quenched,” said a researcher in the Jagannath culture.

File photo of servitors carrying pana to the chariots (ETV Bharat)

The Lord’s annual Rath Yatra is not just for human beings, but for all animals, birds and even for the spirits and unbodied souls, he said. The ritual began at 4:30 pm and continued till around 9 pm. The idols will remain seated on their chariots on Monday night before leaving for their sanctum in the main temple through a special ritual called 'Niladri Bije' concluding Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra.

Keeping in view the large congregation of devotees for Adhar Pana ritual, the police made elaborate security arrangements on the Grand Road near the Lion's Gate.

