Senapata And Bahuta: The Armours That 'Protect' Lord Jagannath Ahead Of Snana Purnima Bath In Puri Srimandir

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: A few hours from now, Srimandir in Puri will once again echo with the chants of shlokas and rhythm of the drums to celebrate the Snana Purnima ritual, meaning the full moon day in which the Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, is given an aromatic bath, 15 days ahead of Rath Yatra. The centuries-old rituals, steeped in mysticism, is the first one in a series of celebrations that take place in Srimandir as the Lords get prepared to step out for the grand chariot fest scheduled on June 27. It is for this bathing ritual that the Daitapati sevayats (servitors) conduct a special service - they wrap and protect the deities by tying Senapata and Bahuta — considered a divine armours to shield the Lords from the push and pull as they step out in Pahandi (procession).

Explaining the ritual conducted by Pati Sevayats, Soumya Ranjan Panda, a Jagannath culture researcher, says, amid blowing of conches, the deities go through the process when the servitors wrap them with a Senapata (a chest guard) and Bahuta (arm guards), both crafted from the wood of Bakul (Baula in Odia) plant, considered sacred.

Senapata And Bahuta: The Armours To 'Wrap & Protect' The Trinity Ahead Of Snana Purnima Bath In Puri Srimandir (ETV Bharat)

The ritual is conducted in a guarded manner as per temple tradition and none else gets a whiff of what and how the process is conducted. The wooden guards are also wrapped in a layer of cloth which can assure that the divine body remains unharmed while being carried to the bathing altar or due to pouring of 108 pitchers of aromatic water.

The Bakul wood used in the ritual is not sourced randomly but collected from the Bakul forest of Sakhigopal, which is also known as Mahaprabhu’s (Jagannath's) maternal grandmother’s home.

Corroborating this, Panda speaks about the legend about a devout ascetic who was immersed in penance deep within the Bakul forest. One night, Jagannath and Balabhadra leave the sanctum sanctorum of the Srimandir to test the sage’s devotion. Drawn by the fragrance of ripe mangoes, when they pluck a few, the ascetic, accuses them of theft and threatens to tie them to a banyan tree until the king arrives. But as soon as the divine duo reveal their identity, the sage is left awestruck. As a boon, the Lords assure him that the world will know that the Lord once came to test his devotee in these forests. Lord Jagannath promised, “Every year, before Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra, our armours shall be crafted from the Bakul tree of this forest and tied to our bodies. Thus, your forest will live till eternity in the memory, year after year.”

So began the practice of collecting Bakul wood from Sakhigopal to craft the Senapata and Bahuta.

The act of wrapping the Lord in armour is also a loving reminder for devotees that the Trinity is one with humans, who are equally vulnerable to the vagaries of life.

On Snana Purnima, before the ceremonial bath, the Pati Servitors prepare these guards and put it on to the deities. It is believed that the Lords feel protected in these armours which are rooted in devotees' love.

On Wednesday, when the Lords step out of the Srimandir, do not miss the Senapata and Bahuta, for, these speak stories of faith, legends of love, and the eternal connection between the Lord and His devotees.