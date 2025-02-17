Rath Yatra: AI Cameras To keep Watch On Crowd, Ensure Enhanced Security In Puri

Puri: Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras will be used for crowd control. traffic management and security during Rath Yatra in Puri this year.

The Rath Yatra of the Trinity will be held on June 28. A preparatory meeting for the festival was held in Puri where it was decided that AI cameras will be installed at vital locations in the holy town and along Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway. This apart, the cameras will be installed at Badadanda where the three chariots are pulled from Shri Jagannath Temple to the Mausima Temple by lakhs of devotees. A survey is being conducted by the police to ascertain the locations where the cameras will be installed, said Puri SP Vinit Agarwal.

During the Rath Yatra last year, drones were used to keep a watch on the crowd at Badadanda and to ensure security in the town. The initiative served its purpose and helped police and authorities manage the crowd effectively and ensure security during the festival. Buoyed by the success of the initiative, the police this year have decided to take it a step forward and monitor the crowd and keep a hawk's eye at major intersections of the town including Badadanda using advanced AI cameras. Agarwal said the use of AI cameras on a pilot basis will assist in monitoring the heavy influx of devotees and maintaining law and order. He said the initiative will also help prevent stampede like situations like the one witnessed last year during pulling of Nandighosha and Taladhwaja chariots. The SP said police personnel will be given special training on crowd management.

He said police officers have held discussions on ensuring hassle-free conduct of the festival. "By God's grace, we will conduct the festival smoothly this year and the latest technology in crowd management and security will be utilised to make it a success," Agarwal said. The Rath Yatra, draws visitors from across the country and abroad. With the newly implemented technological measures, authorities aim to ensure safety and better crowd management during the festival in Puri.