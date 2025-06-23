Rath Yatra 2025: NSG Commandos, Anti-Drone Sytem To Amp Up Security On June 27

Bhubaneswar: An elaborate security arrangement has been made for Rath Yatra in Puri, scheduled for June 27. More central forces will be deployed during this year's Rath Yatra. The NSG's operational special unit and Immediate Backup Security (IBUS) will take charge of the festival's security. This security team will be ready for the security of Puri city including Badadanda.

A mechanism will be placed to track a drone or any other suspicious flying machine hovering over the sky. The IBUS security system will shoot down all the drones. Not only that, the IBUS system will also be kept ready for keeping a close eye on what is happening on the ground. Like a bomb squad, the personnel will immediately get into the act by neutralising any security threat.

An immediate backup security system will be kept ready as an alternative step. Arrangements have been made to coordinate and manage certain situations carefully. Specially trained and experienced officers will be in charge of the security. They had been earlier deployed in international events such as the G-20 summit. This IBUS security arrangement has been made for immediate arrangements to deal with any situation.

NSG commandos during the drill in Puri. (ETV Bharat)

NSG commandos will be deployed for the first time during the Rath Yatra. This year, the team will be engaged to prevent suspicious and terrorist activities. As many as eight companies of Central Force have arrived in Puri for Rath Yatra. In previous years, five companies of force were deployed. This time, three more companies of force have arrived for security reasons.

Three companies of CRPF and three companies of Rapid Action Force along with two companies of BSF have also arrived for the Rath Yatra. In order to ensure the safety of every road, street and crowded area in the city, special dog squads will be deployed in the city.

The dog squad, which was brought from Delhi, will walk through the streets of the entire city. Police DG Obaibi Khurania said, " Jagannath temple is a place where a large crowd of people gathers every year. Special arrangements have been made for security. Along with the specialised unit, a separate security-related team from outside the state has been deployed. Along with coastal security, the Coast Guard will also be on alert for complete sea and coastal security. Drone and anti-drone arrangements have also been made. For the first time, an integrated control room will be set up at the town police station to monitor everything."