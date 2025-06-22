Rath Yatra 2025: ECoR To Run 365 Special Trains To Puri

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway will run 365 special trains for Puri Rath Yatra.

The trains will connect Puri to almost all parts of Odisha apart from Visakhapatnam and Palasa in Andhra Pradesh, Jagdalpur, Gondia in Chhattisgarh and Santragachhi (Kolkata) in West Bengal.

The trains are in addition to the regular ones and are meant to help manage the large number of pilgrims expected to visit Puri during the festival.

The special trains will operate from towns such as Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Bangiriposi, Junagarh Road, Badampahar, Boudh, Jagdalpur, Baleswar, Angul, Gunupur, and Rayagada. The trains will also run to and from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Gondia (Chhattisgarh) and Santragachi (West Bengal) on the main days of the festival.

In 2024, 315 special trains were run to Puri during Rath Yatra. This year, it was decided to increase the number to 365. With this, East Coast Railway has provided the facility for safe, comfortable and secure travel for all devotees during the spiritual festival like the world famous Rath Yatra.



“This wide network of special trains will help manage the large number of pilgrims visiting Puri and also make travel easier for people in remote and interior areas,” said the ECoR. The ECoR has also advised all passengers to check train timings and availability using official railway websites or mobile apps. Public announcements will also be made closer to the festival to keep travellers informed.

