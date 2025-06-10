ETV Bharat / state

Rath Yatra 2025: 'All Hotels And Lodges In Puri Fully Booked' For Lord Jagannath's Chariot Festival; Admin Warns Against Overcharging

Puri: With Mahaprabhu Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra scheduled for June 27, the Puri Hotel Association has informed that all hotels and lodges in the pilgrim town are already fully booked for the season, with bookings done as early as two months before the commencement of the festival.

Owing to the facility of online booking, many pilgrims and tourists have booked rooms well in advance to avoid the usual spike in prices during the festival.

Puri Hotel Association President Raj Kishore Patra said that usually, the room charges almost triple during Rath Yatra compared to normal days. As per reports, room rates in Puri range from Rs 2000 in smaller lodges to Rs 17,000 in luxury hotels. "Since the room prices are high during the Rath Yatra, tourists have booked rooms two months in advance to avail rooms at the right price," Patra said.

As thousands of devotees are expected to congregate for the grand chariot festival of the Holy Trinity, local authorities have warned hoteliers against overcharging while asking them to take steps to ensure safety and compliance.

Puri in Odisha houses around 1100-1200 hotels, lodges, guest houses, and homestays. While major hotels such as Hotel Taj, Swosti Resort and Holiday Resort maintain stable price, with tariffs ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 17,000, many smaller hotels and lodges offer fixed three-day packages during and after Rath Yatra, including Suna Besha and Bahuda Yatra of the sibling deities.