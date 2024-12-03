Madhya Pradesh Gets 8th Tiger Reserve, Over 70 Tigers Call Ratapani Their Home

Bhopal: Ratapani forest near Bhopal has been declared Madhya Pradesh's eighth and the country's 57th tiger reserve. The state government recently issued a notification formalising the status. Located just 15 kilometres from Bhopal, the reserve covers an area of 1,271.456 square kilometres and encompasses parts of Bhopal, Raisen, and Sehore districts.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) approved the reserve 17 years ago, but the state government only issued the official notification recently. This comes after initial confusion when Madhav National Park was mistakenly announced as the eighth tiger reserve in a Forest Department press note. Ratapani has now officially taken that title.

Home To Over 70 Tigers

According to the 2022 Tiger Census, Ratapani is home to 56 tigers, with more than 70 estimates based on indirect evidence like pugmarks. Uniquely located near the state capital, Ratapani is also the closest tiger reserve to an international airport, making it highly accessible. The area includes the Bhimbetla World Heritage Site, Amla Ghat on the Narmada River, and Salkanpur Temple.

Fencing and Patrolling for Safety

Given its proximity to Bhopal, a 10-foot-high fence is being installed along the reserve's 100-kilometer boundary near the capital to prevent tiger movement into urban areas. A 10-foot-wide patrol road is also being constructed to enhance security and monitoring efforts.

Boost for Tourism and Local Economy

Ratapani Tiger Reserve is expected to bring international recognition to Bhopal, boost tourism, and generate employment opportunities for local communities. Additionally, funds from the NTCA will aid in better management and conservation of the tiger population.

Ajay Dubey, an RTI activist who had been advocating for the reserve since 2014, expressed satisfaction, stating that this long-awaited notification will strengthen tiger protection and management efforts. He said, "Our decade-old demand has been fulfilled. This will now enable protection, conservation and better management of tigers."

With its rich biodiversity and accessibility, Ratapani Tiger Reserve is set to become a major attraction, putting Bhopal on the global wildlife tourism map.