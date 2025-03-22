President's Retreat In Uttarakhand Capital Dehradun To Be Developed As Tourist Destination

Dehradun: The Rashtrapati Ashiana, an official retreat of the President of India in Dehradun, will soon be opened for general public.

The retreat will be promoted as a tourist attraction by the state government with the aim to provide jobs to locals. At present, tourists visit Guchhupani, Buddha Temple, Sahastradhara, Dehradun Zoo, FRI and other places in the capital city. The Rashtrapati Ashiana will be another tourist attraction where visitors will be able to enjoy events and take a stroll on the large lawn in front of the historical building.

A state-of-the-art park is being built on 132 acres of land at the 'Rashtrapati Aashiyana' complex located on Rajpur Road. President Draupadi Murmu will lay the foundation of the park, being designed on the lines of Hyde Park at London, on June 20. The President's Secretariat has already approved a proposal of the district administration on the multi-themed public park which will be called 'Upvan Vatika'. According to Dehradun DM Savin Bansal, other facilities will also be developed at the complex. "For this, talks are being held with hotel, restaurant owners, e-rickshaw organization and other stakeholders," he said. The DM said suggestions are being sought from people on developing the park and the retreat. People can given their feedback and suggestions till April 6 by clicking on the link https://rb.nic.in/ashiana, he added.

Sundar Panwar, President of Uttarakhand Taxi Maxi Federation, welcomed the proposal to open Rashtrapati Aashiyana for public. "Opening of the park for people will directly benefit the taxi, auto, bus and e-rickshaw operators of Uttarakhand," he said. Panwar said tourists arrive at Dehradun railway station, Jolly Grant Airport or ISBT and most of them then head towards Mussoorie via Rajpur Road. The President's Aashiyana located at the main road and will definitely attract tourists, he added.