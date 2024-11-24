ETV Bharat / state

Rarik Village In Lahaul And Spiti Gets 4G Connectivity

File photo of Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 32 minutes ago

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the Rarik, a remote village, in Lahaul and Spiti district, has been successfully connected to high-speed 4G broadband services. This was made possible through collaboration with BSNL, he said. The region sees temperatures frequently plunging below zero degrees.

"The newly commissioned 4G site at Rarik has been set up using Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology," Sukhu said. The CM said Himachal Pradesh is the first state in India to grant 100 per cent approval for land transfers under the 4G Saturation Project. "All necessary clearances from state departments were processed in a time-bound manner, facilitating the establishment of 4G towers in uncovered villages across the state," he said.

"To date, clearances have been provided for 366 forest sites and 46 government sites, covering a total of 658 locations. As of now, 294 towers have been commissioned, while work on 37 additional towers is underway," he said. The CM said since assuming office, his government has taken "numerous measures" to raise the standards of living of people in tribal and hard-to-reach areas.

"In a historic step, the government also celebrated its first Himachal Day in Kaza, Spiti Valley, in April 2023," he added.

