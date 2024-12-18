ETV Bharat / state

Rare Bat Species Spotted In Delhi

Rare Wroughton’s Free-tailed Bat species spotted in Delhi’s DDA Yamuna Biodiversity Park.

A group of bats taking rest on the tree branches to get rid from scorching summer at TATA Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) in the steel city Jamshedpur on Sunday.
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Wroughton’s Free-tailed Bat, a rare bat species, has been spotted in Delhi’s DDA Yamuna Biodiversity Park. Biodiversity expert Faiyaz A Khudsar said this species is typically found in just three locations globally -- a single breeding colony in the Western Ghats, small colonies in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills and a record from Cambodia.

Wroughton’s Free-tailed Bat, first described in 1913 by British zoologist Dr M R Oldfield Thomas, is recognized for its large size, prominent ears extending beyond its muzzle and its bicoloured, velvety fur, Khudsar said. It primarily roosts in caves or dark, damp spaces in moderate colony sizes.

While limited information is available on its feeding habits, its distribution suggests that it likely consumes a variety of insects and is capable of flying long distances while foraging. Khudsar highlighted that Delhi’s diverse habitats, ranging from restored wetlands and floodplain forests at Yamuna Biodiversity Park to specialised niches in the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, have played a critical role in supporting unique bat species.

For instance, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park is also the only known roosting site for Blyth’s Horseshoe Bat in the capital, he said. Delhi is home to around 14 species of bats, though several of them have not been spotted in recent years and are considered locally extinct, he added.

Khudsar emphasised that bats, as masters of the night sky, play an essential role in maintaining ecological balance. Insectivorous bats are vital in controlling insect populations, consuming millions of insects nightly, while frugivorous bats contribute to pollination and seed dispersal, supporting plant species across various habitats.

The recent sighting at the DDA Yamuna Biodiversity Park at the beginning of December marks a significant discovery, Khudsar said. “This discovery also serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of our ecosystems, where even the smallest creatures, like bats, play pivotal roles in sustaining biodiversity and ecological health.”

New Delhi: Wroughton’s Free-tailed Bat, a rare bat species, has been spotted in Delhi’s DDA Yamuna Biodiversity Park. Biodiversity expert Faiyaz A Khudsar said this species is typically found in just three locations globally -- a single breeding colony in the Western Ghats, small colonies in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills and a record from Cambodia.

Wroughton’s Free-tailed Bat, first described in 1913 by British zoologist Dr M R Oldfield Thomas, is recognized for its large size, prominent ears extending beyond its muzzle and its bicoloured, velvety fur, Khudsar said. It primarily roosts in caves or dark, damp spaces in moderate colony sizes.

While limited information is available on its feeding habits, its distribution suggests that it likely consumes a variety of insects and is capable of flying long distances while foraging. Khudsar highlighted that Delhi’s diverse habitats, ranging from restored wetlands and floodplain forests at Yamuna Biodiversity Park to specialised niches in the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, have played a critical role in supporting unique bat species.

For instance, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park is also the only known roosting site for Blyth’s Horseshoe Bat in the capital, he said. Delhi is home to around 14 species of bats, though several of them have not been spotted in recent years and are considered locally extinct, he added.

Khudsar emphasised that bats, as masters of the night sky, play an essential role in maintaining ecological balance. Insectivorous bats are vital in controlling insect populations, consuming millions of insects nightly, while frugivorous bats contribute to pollination and seed dispersal, supporting plant species across various habitats.

The recent sighting at the DDA Yamuna Biodiversity Park at the beginning of December marks a significant discovery, Khudsar said. “This discovery also serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of our ecosystems, where even the smallest creatures, like bats, play pivotal roles in sustaining biodiversity and ecological health.”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DDA YAMUNA BIODIVERSITY PARKRARE BAT SPECIESWROUGHTON FREE TAILED BAT SPECIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.