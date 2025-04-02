Rare Wild Cat In Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve Thrills Tourists And Wildlife Enthusiasts

Ramnagar: The Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand is not just famous for its tigers, elephants and leopards, but has also gained recognition worldwide for its rich biodiversity. Adding to the thrill is a rare wild cat which was recently spotted near the waterholes in Garjia tourism zone here.
Thanks to nature guide Vinod Badhani whose camera lens successfully captured the movement of the wild cat, that there is a wave of enthusiasm among wildlife conservationists.
Badhani who was on a jungle safari in the Garjia tourism zone with other tourists, when they spotted this rare species of the cat near the waterholes in Chaud area. He was more than happy at having witnessed such a rare sight. This encounter with the wild cat not only made the safari experience thrilling for tourists but also reaffirmed the fact that the Tiger Reserve houses a wide range of flora and fauna.
Three Types Of Wild Cats Found In Corbett
The Corbett Tiger Reserve is home to many rare such species like the Jungle Cat, the Leopard Cat and the Rusty Spotted Cat. The wildlife conservation efforts have a major role to play in preserving the biodiversity, and the presence of these three rare species corroborates the same. "Three types of small wild cat species are found in Corbett Park, including the Jungle Cat, Leopard Cat and Rusty Spotted Cat. They are occasionally spotted by tourists, but still sightings are very rare," said Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve.
"The recent sighting of another small wild cat species in Garjia tourist zone is very encouraging. It has reaffirmed that the forests of Corbett Tiger Reserve play a crucial role in wildlife conservation and are exceptionally rich in biodiversity. It also indicates that ongoing conservation efforts are bearing fruits," he added.
Safari Experience Was Unforgettable
On any given day, a safari in Corbett Tiger Reserve promises an exciting experience for tourists. And spotting a rare animal just takes the thrill to next level. When Vinod Badhani and his group caught a glimpse of this wild cat, they were ecstatic. "The moment was precious. It's an unforgettable experience for all those who were fortunate enough to witness this rare sight," nature guide Badhani expressed.
Beyond the conservation of tigers and elephants, the Corbett Tiger Reserve also serves as a safe habitat for rare wildlife species.
According to the CTR Director, preserving biodiversity and protecting the natural habitat of wildlife is extremely crucial. He therefore urged tourists and wildlife enthusiasts to observe animals from a safe distance during safaris and avoid disturbing their natural environment in any way.