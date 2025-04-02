ETV Bharat / state

Rare Wild Cat In Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve Thrills Tourists And Wildlife Enthusiasts

Ramnagar: The Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand is not just famous for its tigers, elephants and leopards, but has also gained recognition worldwide for its rich biodiversity. Adding to the thrill is a rare wild cat which was recently spotted near the waterholes in Garjia tourism zone here.

Thanks to nature guide Vinod Badhani whose camera lens successfully captured the movement of the wild cat, that there is a wave of enthusiasm among wildlife conservationists.

Badhani who was on a jungle safari in the Garjia tourism zone with other tourists, when they spotted this rare species of the cat near the waterholes in Chaud area. He was more than happy at having witnessed such a rare sight. This encounter with the wild cat not only made the safari experience thrilling for tourists but also reaffirmed the fact that the Tiger Reserve houses a wide range of flora and fauna.

Three Types Of Wild Cats Found In Corbett

The Corbett Tiger Reserve is home to many rare such species like the Jungle Cat, the Leopard Cat and the Rusty Spotted Cat. The wildlife conservation efforts have a major role to play in preserving the biodiversity, and the presence of these three rare species corroborates the same. "Three types of small wild cat species are found in Corbett Park, including the Jungle Cat, Leopard Cat and Rusty Spotted Cat. They are occasionally spotted by tourists, but still sightings are very rare," said Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve.