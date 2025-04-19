When A Rare Albino Sparrow Landed In Maharashtra School: Bird Lover Explains Why This Sighting Is Rare

Akola: When students and most teachers were busy in classes at the ZP Upper Primary School in Rajura Ghat under Murtijapur here in Maharashtra, a rare white sparrow fluttered in, deciding to spend some time at the school premises. The first to spot the bird was a teacher at the school, Manoj Lekhnar.

Call him a teacher, a bird lover, or a bird-loving teacher, what Manoj has captured and documented will remain a special moment for him which he is never going to forget. Knowing well that this species of sparrow is not often seen, Manoj wasted no time in informing other bird lovers and ornithologists about it.

Rare White Sparrow Spotted At School Premises In Rajura Ghat, Akola (Manoj Lekhnar/ETV Bharat)

For the last four years, Manoj has been actively working on sparrow conservation through nature-based activities in his school. Every year, he conducts an online sparrow census and organises workshops on building sparrow nests. Through his efforts, he has been able to generate curiosity for birdwatching among the students. In fact, Manoj himself joins them regularly to observe birds in the Rajura Ghat area.

Recently, his eyes fell on this white sparrow, which he claims as rarest of the rare, in the school area. He documented it and informed Amol Sawant, executive member of the Maharashtra Bird Lovers Association. Even Sawant confirmed that this record is very rare.

Bird With Complete Albinism

Explaining the rarity of this sighting, Manoj explained, "Melanin is a type of pigment found in human skin. Due to varying amounts of this substance, human skin can be black, fair, grey, or white in color. Similarly, in the case of birds and animals, a complete lack of melanin pigment leads to skin or feathers becoming entirely white. This condition is called albinism. However, complete albinism is rare. In such cases, the feathers, beak, and legs are white, and the eyes are pink or red."

Rare White Albino Sparrow's Surprise Visit To Maharashtra School Sparks Curiosity And Excitement (Manoj Lekhnar/ETV Bharat)

"So far, in India, albinism has been recorded in bird species like House Crow, Common Kingfisher, Red-vented Bulbul, Crowned Sparrow Lark, Blue Rock Pigeon and Jungle Babbler," he added.

As per the school authorities, this sighting is being seen as a success of the teacher's and students' birdwatching and sparrow conservation efforts. Over the years, the school has undertaken various eco-friendly activities with the constant support of Principal Kalpana Yewle, teachers Swapnil Dutonde, Sunil Gadekar, Prasad Kulkarni, as well as the village Sarpanch Bandu Ghate and Shikshan Vyavsthapak Samiti President Sandeep Barde.

