Rare Victoria Empress Gold Watch Found At Shirdi's Dwarkamai, Returned By Honest Security Staff

By Ravindra Mahale

Shirdi: Two women security guards at the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi (SSST) have returned a valuable gold watch found near the sacred stones of Dwarkamai. The watch, estimated to be worth Rs two lakh, was discovered by security personnel Ranjana Kumbhar and Rashid Shaikh during their duty near Dwarkamai. Temple authorities are now seeking the rightful owner through CCTV footage.

The unique timepiece features an image of Queen Victoria and is engraved with "Victoria Empress", raising suspicion about its value. The guards immediately handed it over to security officer Rohidas Mali, who, along with security official Sudam Kote, initiated a verification process with a local goldsmith.

The goldsmith confirmed the watch is made of 22-carat gold, with its distinctive design and craftsmanship possibly making it even more valuable. Interestingly, no formal complaint has been filed with either the SSST or the Shirdi Police regarding a lost watch, leading authorities to suspect that the item may have been intentionally left behind by a devotee.

The SSST has since begun reviewing CCTV footage from Dwarkamai and is inviting any devotees who may have lost a watch to come forward for verification. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar praised the security staff for their integrity, calling their honesty an example for all.