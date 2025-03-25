Rare, Unique Nepalese Items Steal The Show At Indo-Nepal Trade Fair In Dehradun

Dehradun: The ongoing Indo-Nepal International Trade Fair at Rangers Ground in Dehradun is attracting large crowds with the rare and unique products from the neighbouring country being in huge demand among visitors.

The fair is being organised with the aim of strengthening trade relations between India and Nepal and to exchange products between each other. This event was scheduled to conclude on March 26 but was extended by a day in view of its popularity. The centre of attraction at this fair is the indigenous Nepalese products.

Utensils made of medicinal Vijaysal wood:

Vijaysal wood vessels (ETV Bharat)

One will find utensils made of special medicinal wood, Vijaysal, found in Nepal, also known as Vijaysar in India. The speciality of these utensils is that water kept in them changes colour. Drinking this water is considered healthy for the body and for treatment of many ailments. Vijaysal wood utensils are usually not available in markets.

Ganesh Bohra, a businessman from Nepal said, "We are into this business for the last 24 years and are primarily based in Nepal's Mahendranagar. We fulfill the demand of Vijaysal wood utensils in Nepal and many places outside the country. Now, people are gradually knowing the medicinal properties of Vijaysal. The demand for this product is continuously increasing."

Bohra said according to Ayurveda, drinking water kept overnight in a glass of Vijaysal wood on an empty stomach in the morning helps in controlling diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol. Apart from this, it is also helpful in reducing body aches and other diseases along with boosting immunity. Vijaysal water is beneficial to improve digestion and remove toxic substances from the body as well as reduce weight.

Water kept in Vijaysal wood vessel changes colour (ETV Bharat)

Emphasising health benefits from Vijaysal, Ayurvedic doctor Archana Kohli said, "Vijaysal is a medicinal plant and used in Ayurveda. We use it for treating diabetes, skin disorders and digestion related issues. It is taken in both powder and tablet form. Nowadays its utensils are also being made. If water is kept in a vessel made of Vijaysal and consumed in the morning then there are many health benefits."

Nepal's divine Shaligram stone in high demand:

Shaligram stones on display (ETV Bharat)

The original stone of Shaligram, which is considered as the blessing of Lord Vishnu in Sanatan Dharma, is available in the Indo-Nepal International trade fair. The Shaligram stone is a rare fossil stone, which is found in the Kali Gandaki river flowing from the Himalayas to Nepal. It is a black stone and after breaking, has a special shape.

The Shaligram stone is highly revered in Sanatan Dharma so has special recognition in both India and Nepal, where majority of the population are Hindus.

Som Pandit, a stone businessman in Nepal said since ancient times, this black coloured Shaligram stone is found in Kali Gandaki river. It is believed that man attains salvation at Muktinath temple located near this river. This stone is considered to be Lord Vishnu himself, he said.

"According to the Hindu mythological beliefs, Shaligram is related to a village named Sal Gram, which is present on the banks of this Kali Gandaki river. Shivling and Shaligram are considered to be God and according to Hindu religion," Som Pandit, a trader who came to the Indo-Nepal International Trade Fair said.

Som Pandit further said that many temples with Shivling of Lord Bholenath exist in the world but the sole temple of Shaligram is Muktinath temple in Nepal. This is a major pilgrimage site for the people of Vaishnav sect and like Kedarnath and the journey to Muktinath is also very difficult, he added.

Many Ayurveda products from Nepal are being sold (ETV Bharat)

Rudraksha worth Rs 5 billion exported from Nepal every year

Rudrakshas of special quality are found in abundance at the Indo-Nepal International Trade Fair. These are more popular than the Rudrakshas that are found in India. Rudraksha also has a special place in the culture of India and Nepal. Rare Rudrakshas ranging from one faced to 21 faced are found in Nepal. The demand for these Rudrakshas is very high among Hindus.

BP Uniyal from Uttarakhand, who bought Rudraksha at the trade fair, said, "Rudraksha has a very significant impact on our lives. It is considered very pure in Hinduism. There are different beliefs in Hinduism about the different Mukhis of Rudraksha."

Manoj, a Rudraksha seller from Nepal, said he possesses many rare Rudrakshas ranging from one Mukhi to 21 Mukhi. "You will find Rudrakshas in many places, but those from Nepal are very special. Rudraksha originated from Nepal. Sadanand Baba had planted a nursery of 108 types of Rudraksha in Nepal. Rudrakshas have spread all over the world from there," he said.

He further said that Nepal exports Rudrakshas worth more than Rs 5 billion every year. Out of this, Rudrakshas worth more than Rs three billion are exported to India alone and the rest to other countries.

Indo-Nepal trade fair getting huge response:

The Indo-Nepal Trade Fair is a suitable venue for people having special interest in organic products of the Himalayas or Ayurveda. Products coming from Nepal including herbal tea, Timru bamboo and fish pickle, besides fabric prepared at high altitude are some special products of Indo-Tibet Trade Fair.

Hemraj Bhatt, CEO of Kanchanpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nepal, which has organised this trade fair, said "This is an effort to strengthen trade relations between India and Nepal that have similar cultural and social fabric. We have been organising the India Tibet Trade Fair continuously since 2018. We have organised such events in India many times. In the same way, we also take Indian products to Nepal.

Bhatt said that many Indian products are used in Nepal but only a few Nepalese products are able to come to India. He said that continuous efforts are being made by him to strengthen and facilitate the trade relationship.