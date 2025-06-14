Pathala Poontharakan Found In Kerala's Kozhikode Rekindles Interest In Rare Species

Kozhikode: A rare species of subterranean fish, locally known as 'Pathala Poontharakan' (Panchio bujia), was discovered in Nanmanda, reaffirming Kozhikode’s unique status as Kerala’s designated 'fish district'.

The fish emerged from a well at the residence of Shijith in Kannankandi, Kallangadi Thazhath, when water was being pumped from it. Of the two fish that surfaced, one survived and has since been handed over to researchers at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

It is only the third time that a Panchio bujia has been documented in the district. The species was first identified in Cherinchal in 2019 and again in Nanmanda last year, a find that played a role in Kozhikode’s declaration as a fish district.

“There are three known species under the Panchio genus, Panchio pathala, Panchio bujia, and Panchio juhu. The one found in Kozhikode is Panchio bujia, an endangered fish that thrives in freshwater underground springs,” Ramya, a researcher from KUFOS told ETV Bharat.

Pathala Poontharakan is typically around five centimetres long, with a pale red body. Though it possesses eyes, the fish spends most of its life in darkness. It uses its long whiskers to navigate its surroundings. The elusive creatures sometimes surface when underground water is pumped, but are often mistaken for insects or worms and ignored or worse, fatally trapped in pump machinery.

Panchio bujia (ETV Bharat)

“Very few people recognize the importance of the fish many of which die unnoticed. It is important for anyone who spots them to alert KUFOS,” Ramya added. She noted that studies are still on to understand the species’ lifespan and breeding behavior.

KUFOS is currently studying nine specimens belonging to three Panchio species. One such specimen, Panchio pathala from Chengannur, even caught international attention when Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared its image on Instagram two years ago, drawing global focus to Kerala’s unique subterranean biodiversity.

However, the third species, Panchio juhu, remains elusive in Kerala, with no confirmed sightings yet. The discovery of Panchio bujia has opened new avenues in the study of subterranean aquatic life in Kerala. This rare, eel-like fish is distinguished by its unusual features and unique habitat, making it both an ecological indicator and a subject of scientific fascination.

Small and slender, the Panchio bujia grows to just around three centimetres in length. Its body is pinkish-red and serpentine in form, resembling an eel. It lives exclusively in the hidden world beneath the earth’s surface, specifically in laterite aquifers, a type of subterranean water system. As a troglobitic species, it has evolved to survive in complete darkness, adapting to the cave-like conditions of its environment.

Beyond its physical characteristics, the fish holds deeper ecological significance. Its presence is considered an indicator of the health of underground freshwater ecosystems, which are often overlooked in environmental monitoring. As the aquifers are sensitive and vulnerable to pollution and over-extraction, the survival of species like Panchio bujia offers insight into the unseen state of subterranean biodiversity.

Scientifically, the discovery of Panchio bujia has drawn attention to the evolutionary pathways of eel loaches. Researchers are studying its genetic and physiological adaptations to understand how such species evolve in isolated, extreme environments with little light or food.