Rare Skink Species 'Deccan Gracilis' Discovered In Seshachalam Forest

Tirupati: A rare and previously undocumented species of skink has been discovered in the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve, part of the Eastern Ghats in Andhra Pradesh. Named the ‘Deccan Gracilis Skink’, this new species adds to India’s rich biodiversity, according to Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

Found Only In Two Locations

The Deccan Gracilis Skink resembles a snake, with distinctive stripes and semi-transparent eyelids. It has so far been found only in two locations: the Seshachalam Forest in Andhra Pradesh and the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana, making it highly rare and region specific.

The discovery is the result of collaborative research by scientists from the ZSI Hyderabad Regional Centre, the Reptilia Department at ZSI Kolkata, and the Natural History Museum in London.

“This discovery highlights the importance of conserving the fragile ecosystems of the Eastern Ghats,” said ZSI spokesperson Dr. Deepa Jaiswal, adding that the find is a testament to the region’s still-unfolding biodiversity.

What Is A Skink?

Skink is a type of a lizard that has relatively small legs compared to lizards and other similar reptiles. There are over 1500 species of skinks globally, belonging to the family Scincoidea. They're essentially lizards that look like snakes, as they don't have a pronounced neck, and have small or no limbs. Like regular lizards that can shed their tails in case a predators grab onto them, skinks also shed their tails and can regenerate the lost part of their tails. They're generally insectivorous, depending on insects for their food.

This newly discovered skink, the Deccan Gracilis, has tiny limbs in comparison to its body (as it can be seen in the image). This makes it fit within the categorization of a skink, though it looks like a snake from afar.