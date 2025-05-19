Rare Punganur Cows, 'Lado & Guddu', Become Centre Of Attraction In Ranchi

Ranchi: 'Lado and Guddu', a pair of rare Punganur cows from Andhra Pradesh has become a topic of discussion in Jharkhand's Ranchi district with people from far and near coming to have a glimpse of the cattle.

The Punganur cow, an Indian breed of small zebuine cattle, is known for its small size with an average height of 70-90 cm and weight of 115-200 kg. Whoever meets 'Lado and Guddu', gets fascinated by their cute and docile nature. The number of visitors that they have drawn is increasing every day.

This breed of cow is found in Andra Pradesh's Chitoor district. Animal lover Syed Shaukawat Ali has brought the cows from the southern state to the Kanke area of ​​Ranchi. They are only 24 inch tall and Shaukawat has kept them at his stable.

Shaukawat has the habit of raising animals and already has more than 20 horses in his stable. After learning about Punganur cows, he was so fascinated that he brought two of them from Andhra Pradesh in exchange for a pair of foals. Shaukawat said the cows are diminutive so he had no problem in bringing them. He carried them with him to Ranchi in his five-seater private vehicle.

"Just as carrying Punganur cows is easy so is it to raise them. Also, their milk is equally special and valuable. This cow gives only 1 litre of milk but this milk has several medicinal properties and its price reaches up to Rs 2,000 per litre in the market," Shaukawat said. This cow can be raised at a cost of only Rs 100 per day. The special thing is that one of the two cows is pregnant and he plans to promote this breed in Jharkhand through breeding.

The small hump akin to 'Shankh Bhauri' of these cows is considered auspicious. "Ever since these cow have come to the stable, all work has been successful and I feel this is a symbol of good luck," he said.

Shaukawat believes there should be no difference between religion and service to animals. He lauds the Rajasthani tradition of keeping a bucket of water outside every house for animals. He appeals to the people of Jharkhand to adopt this tradition as well, so that the animals can get relief in summer.

The pair is not only in demand among the locals but many VIPs, who have come to Shaukawat's stable to see the Punganur cows. They have expressed their desire to take these cows with them but Shaukawat has made it clear that he is not in the mood to sell them.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have tended to Punganur cows. Few months back, a photograph of PM Modi feeding fodder to a Punganur cow went viral on social media. The interest and awareness about Punganur cows have increased rapidly.